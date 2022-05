FREWSBURG — A 40-year-old Frewsburg man died in an all-terrain car accident early Monday.

Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1:35 a.m. to Woodchuck Hill Street within the city of Carroll for a reported ATV crash. Members of the Frewsburg Fireplace Division had been on scene performing CPR.

Jeremiah J. Birt was later pronounced lifeless on the scene.