Freya the Walrus gets statue in Norway after being euthanized





OSLO, Norway – After taking pictures the hearts of other folks round the global, a walrus observed taking part in and basking in an Oslo fjord prior to in the long run being euthanized through government has been honoured with a life-size bronze sculpture in Norway.

Created through Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian, the sculpture was once unveiled on Saturday at the Oslo marina, with regards to the spot the place the 1,300-pound Freya was once noticed resting and enjoyable throughout the summer time of 2022.

The younger walrus briefly was a liked appeal amongst native citizens, however Norwegian government determined to euthanize it, mentioning non-compliance with their suggestions to stay a protected distance from the huge animal. The resolution stirred in style public outrage.