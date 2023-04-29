Friends, family attend vigil for Ja’Shawn Poirier

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – “My son was a sweet, kind, loving person who loves to play basketball, football, and hang out with his friends and family,” Rashone Jacob mentioned.

On what can be Ja’Shawn Poirier’s seventeenth birthday, his mom attended a memorial at Lamar High School.

“It doesn’t feel right,” Jacob mentioned. “It’s off. He’s missing when he is supposed to be here, and he didn’t deserve this at all.”

It’s been simply over a month since police reported an energetic shooter at the highschool. Poirier used to be shot and killed.

“I miss him very much, and I was the last person to see him because I dropped him off at school,” his sister, Nautica Jacob, mentioned. “We are going to get justice, no doubt about that.”

A fifteen-year-old pupil who additionally attends the highschool is accused of the crime, allegedly the use of his father’s shotgun. He stays in juvenile custody. The Tarrant County DA is comparing the case to resolve whether or not it is going to search to certify him as an grownup.

“Everybody needs to be mindful and put their guns away safely so kids do not have access to them,” Jacob mentioned. “Stop the violence!”

Ja’Shawn’s mom hopes the vigil serves no longer handiest in an effort to honor her son’s reminiscence but additionally as a decision to motion.

“I’m fighting for my son until the end until he gets the justice he deserves,” she mentioned.