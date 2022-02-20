Friends & Family Help Make A North Texas World War II Veteran’s Dreams Come True For 101st Birthday – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Feb. 19, friends and family helped make a North Texas World War II veteran’s dream come true for his 101st birthday.

“Whoa, looky here, my gosh,” exclaimed James Neiderer as he walked out of the front door to see a military supply truck and Humvee pulling up.

A ride in one of those supply trucks was all he wanted for his birthday.

“Aww, look at all of you people. I sure do appreciate all of y’all,” Neiderer said to the friends and family who helped make his birthday wish come true.

The convoy went to the Plano Veterans’ Memorial Center, where Neiderer was presented with a special plaque honoring his service and patriotism.