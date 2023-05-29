Texas

Friendship between fitness coach, child with cerebral palsy teaches importance of mentorship

May 29, 2023
BC_Reporter

News reports on the significance of mentorship in the case of a fitness coach and a child with cerebral palsy in their More Perfect Union series. The report highlights the importance of having a role model for any child, especially those who are differently-abled. The fitness coach serves as a mentor to the 5-year-old girl, teaching her that her muscular disorder diagnosis does not have to hinder her progress. Stay updated with breaking news, exclusive reporting, and live events by turning on browser notifications.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram