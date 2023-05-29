Friendship between fitness coach, child with cerebral palsy teaches importance of mentorship

News reports on the significance of mentorship in the case of a fitness coach and a child with cerebral palsy in their More Perfect Union series. The report highlights the importance of having a role model for any child, especially those who are differently-abled. The fitness coach serves as a mentor to the 5-year-old girl, teaching her that her muscular disorder diagnosis does not have to hinder her progress. Stay updated with breaking news, exclusive reporting, and live events by turning on browser notifications.



