Frio County chase ends in standoff, woman shooting herself, DPS says

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, a woman led regulation enforcement on a car chase via Medina and Frio counties ahead of barricading herself in a car and shooting herself, in step with a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reputable.

As in keeping with Sgt. Orlando DeLuna Jr., a DPS public information officer, a DPS trooper attempted to forestall a car for a visitors violation on Interstate 35 close to Medina and Frio county space round 6 a.m.

The woman refrained from DPS and led regulation enforcement on a chase via Medina and Frio counties till the car stopped because of mechanical failure at FM 472 in Big Foot, a group in Frio County, officers knowledgeable.

After barricading herself in the auto for a while, the woman walked away and ended up shooting herself, DeLuna mentioned. She was once transported to a Frio County medical institution, however her situation is unknown.

DeLuna specified that it isn’t but transparent if the shooting was once planned or unintended or why the woman fled regulation enforcement. The woman was once by myself in the car.

FM 472 is in part closed owing to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.