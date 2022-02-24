Frisco City Council member resigns, withdraws candidacy after recent cancer diagnosis

Frisco City Council member Shona Huffman announced Thursday her decision to step down from the Place 2 seat and withdraw her candidacy for re-election after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Huffman has served on the council for six years.

“It is said that a cancer diagnosis forces you to prioritize what is important in life,” Huffman wrote on Facebook. “You look around and realize the fight you have and what really matters. After talking with my doctors yesterday and praying with my family about the complicated road in battling cancer that is before me, I have made the decision to resign my seat on council effective March 15 and will be withdrawing as a candidate for re-election. The time and energy that this campaign will take will only make my cancer fight more difficult.”

Huffman, a former teacher, chaired the legislative committee for six years and serves on the city’s budget and finance committee. She is also the director of community relations at Texas Health Hospital Frisco.

The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board recommended Huffman for re-election in 2019 against challengers Mukesh Parna and Jeanne Weisz.