Frisco development will start with apartments and office

A Frisco mixed-use growth that’s already the positioning of a brand new workplace constructing can be getting residences.

The $850 million Southstone Yards growth is deliberate on the northeast nook of Spring Creek Parkway and State Freeway 121.

The constructing web site is simply north of Toyota’s new North American headquarters and the $three billion Legacy West growth in Plano.

Dallas’ Crow Holdings not too long ago filed plans for a 7-story workplace constructing within the challenge and has taken a $64 million constructing allow for the event.

Now North Carolina-based house builder LMC, a division of Lennar Corp., is planning to construct a 5-story, 355-unit rental group within the Southstone Yards challenge.

The virtually $71 million house growth could be constructed at Spring Creek Parkway and City and Nation Boulevard, in response to planning paperwork filed with the state.

Associated: Frisco’s $2.5 billion Railhead growth breaks floor on the tollway

Designed by Dallas architect GFF, the rental challenge would open in 2024.

Frisco in 2018 okayed zoning for the complete 60-acre growth on the north aspect of State Freeway 121 to incorporate development of workplace towers, a resort, retail house and residences and townhouses. It’s one of many final massive growth websites on that stretch of the freeway.

The Frisco challenge was initially deliberate for 4 workplace towers with as a lot as 1.four million sq. toes of house, a full-service resort, 80,000 sq. toes of retail and greater than 1,000 residences and townhouses. The buildings could be constructed round a collection of parks and open house.

Lennar’s multifamily division has constructed a number of space house tasks, together with communities in Victory Park close to downtown and in North Dallas.