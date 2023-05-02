Frisco Fair Canceled Over Safety Concerns

On May 1, 2023t, the city of Frisco abruptly revoked the special event permit for the Frisco Fair citing safety concerns. The shutdown comes only three days after its opening day on Friday.

In a statement, the city explained that the decision was based on an “assessment of events occurring at the Frisco Fair on April 29 which required the response of 26 officers.” According to the city, on Saturday night, only one day after the fair opened, several residents made calls to the police department reporting disruptive behavior, arguments, fights and even gunshots. It took the 26 officers dispatched approximately two hours to resolve the complaints.

Additionally, the city found that emergency egress gates were non-existent or padlocked creating a situation that “…would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the organizer, other users of the venue, city employees or the public…” as noted in one city ordinance.

On April 30, the Frisco police tried to discredit rumors circulating in social media about the incident saying that while the officers responded to multiple calls of disturbance, including shots being fired, there were no arrests nor any gunshot victims found at the fair.

Social media posts are inaccurately reporting an incident at the Frisco Fair. Last night, FPD Officers responded to multiple disturbances at the location, including a report of shots fired. However, no arrests were made as a result of these calls, nor any known gunshot victims. pic.twitter.com/n5DG8OGCwD — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) April 30, 2023

However, visitors to the fair took to social media to complain about the event and share their children’s experiences. One parent said their children were guided outside due to the gunshots and then recharged the admission ticket once they were allowed to go back in.

The fair was supposed to run through Sunday, May 14 leaving many with pre-sold tickets that they can’t use. The city’s statement said that any refunds should be addressed to the Frisco Fair operators.

“Frisco believes its permit revocation is in the community’s best interest,” the city’s statement concluded.

