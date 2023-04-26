Frisco jewelry thefts: Police warn of multiple reports





Frisco Police Department is these days investigating a sequence of jewelry thefts that experience came about since March, the place sufferers have had their jewelry stolen off their our bodies. Frisco police have won 9 reports of robbery the place sufferers have been strolling in open spaces with visual jewelry once they have been approached through an unknown suspect. The suspect then engaged the sufferer in dialog, presented a hug or a identical gesture, and due to this fact stole the jewelry off of the sufferer’s frame.

These instances seem to be very similar to the instances reported past due remaining 12 months right through 2022, the place police spoke back to 3 competitive handbag snatchings at a Walmart, H-E-B, and Target. Additionally, there have been two separate incidents involving two other folks ripping jewelry off other folks’s our bodies in wide sunlight.