Frisco Memorial on verge of making history

FRISCO — Don’t call it an overnight success, a flash in the pan or a lucky season.

That would discredit the foundation set four years ago at Frisco Memorial, head coach Quinton Gibson said, when the team won just eight games without a player older than a junior in high school.

“Our first year, we took some losses,” Gibson said. “And I’m talking about some bad losses. Our second year, we took some losses. Last year, COVID. And we had one of the toughest schedules in the state, we played Richardson, Duncanville, all at home, at McKinney.”

The way Gibson sees it, Memorial’s current success in its fourth season as a program has less to do with last year — when it qualified for the postseason for the first time — and more to do with the previous two.

“I think all of those things we went through these past three years are culminating right here,” he said.

Memorial lost 24 games in the inaugural 2018-19 season with some lopsided scores on the ledger: 82-39 against Frisco Liberty, 72-47 against Denton Braswell and 67-42 against Mansfield Legacy were among them. Memorial’s second season began with starting point guard Isaiah Foster tearing his ACL in the opening game. It ended the season with a loss to Frisco in a play-in game.

“We had some long bus rides and some long practices,” Gibson said. “Just trying to stay positive and keep them uplifted. And that’s the thing about them, they’ve always bought in, they’ve never doubted the system and they never doubted the coaching staff.”

Memorial (32-3), in just the school’s fourth year of existence, will play in the 5A Region II semifinals against Mount Pleasant on Friday at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center. Ranked fifth in the statewide Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 5A poll, Memorial will bring a 25-game winning streak along with it.

On the line? History. Memorial is two wins away from becoming the first Frisco ISD boys basketball team to ever qualify for the state tournament. It’s been done eight times on the girls side, including in 2020 when Frisco Liberty won the 5A state title and this season, where Memorial’s girls team has already punched its ticket to the state semifinals.

“When we first started this program, we used to talk to them all the time about how we didn’t just want to be ‘Frisco good,’ we wanted to be ‘state good,’” Gibson said. “Now we’ve got our eye on doing something that’s never been done here in Frisco, which is making a state appearance and bring a state championship back to the Frisco athletic office.

“We’ve got a lot of trophies in there, but no basketball trophies. We want to be the first ones to put a basketball trophy in the big case over there.”

‘We over me’

The ball is thrown out of bounds by Memorial High School Drew Steffe (21) as he attempts to make a shot while The Colony High School players stand ready to defend him at McKinney Boyd High School on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Memorial High School and The Colony High School compete in a playoff game. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

The prospect of building an entirely new culture was attractive to Gibson when he left his alma mater Temple in 2018 to be Memorial’s first head coach. At Temple, where Gibson went 55-72 in four seasons, there were established traditions and a culture that predated his tenure.

But at Memorial, he could set the tone with a brand-new program. The first thing he did was establish the mantra “We over me,” meaning the collective team is greater than one individual.

That’s a mindset that coaches love to preach. Team basketball leads to success whereas self-concerned basketball can fracture a culture.

By no means is it a new way of thinking, but it is rather emblematic of how Memorial plays.

Each of Memorial’s five starters averages double-digit points per game, led by junior Texas Tech pledge Drew Steffe (16.5 points per game in the regular season) and senior Avery Jackson Jr. (15.8 points per game). Senior three-star guard Isaiah Foster, senior forward Mason Wujek and junior guard Leon Horner round out the starting five.

In Memorial’s third-round win over Lovejoy, Wujek and Jackson Jr. each scored 16 points. Against Lancaster in the second round, Jackson Jr. (20 points), Steffe (19 points) and Horner (18 points) carried the load. Steffe and Foster both scored in double digits against The Colony in round one.

“It’s never any pressure,” Foster said. “It’s never, ‘I have to score, I have to score’ because we have so many other great players. It’s just flowing, it’s great chemistry.”

The streak

Memorial’s Isaiah Foster (1) dribbles the ball up the court in the fourth quarter against The Colony on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas. Memorial High School won the playoff game 67-60 against The Colony High School. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

So, does a bit of pressure come along with a 25-game winning streak?

“Nope,” Gibson said, shaking his head. “Nope.”

Gibson said the team doesn’t talk about it and the players don’t think about it. He even took it a step further.

“I guarantee you,” Gibson said. “If you ask them right now, they don’t even know what the streak is.”

Let’s see about that.

When asked the length of the streak, Foster shook his head and laughed: “I don’t even know. I know it’s in the 20′s.”

Steffe asked for a moment to do the math out: “I’d say … we went 22-0 … 25?”

Jackson Jr. didn’t even blink: “Oh, it’s 25.”

The exact details of Memorial’s run — which included the first 18-0 district record in Frisco ISD history — are a bit foggy. It started after back-to-back losses against Amarillo and South Grand Prairie at a tournament in December, two games the team felt as though it should have won.

They do know, however, that it’s been quite a ride.

“It became real after we hit 10 in a row,” Jackson Jr. said. “At 10 in a row, it was like, ‘What in the world?’ Then we got to 22 at the end of districts, and I’m like, ‘How did we win 22 games in a row?’ You see how much fun we have in practice, you wouldn’t think a team like this has won 25 games in a row.”

A chance at history

The Colony High School Shenard Aiken (3) dribbles the ball up the court while Memorial High School Isaiah Foster (1) defends him in the third quarter at McKinney Boyd High School on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Memorial High School won the playoff game 67-60 against The Colony High School. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

Six players — now all seniors — remain from Memorial’s inaugural varsity team. Steffe, an eighth-grader during the team’s opening campaign, was at the program’s first open gym and attended each game that year.

Gibson eyed Memorial as an opportunity to start something from the ground up. But much of the team’s key contributors have been here since day one, too. Foster started at point guard as a freshman. Jackson Jr. was elevated to varsity midway through his first season. Steffe took the reins as the team’s starting point guard as a sophomore after Foster tore his ACL in the first quarter of the season opener.

The current success, no doubt, is covered in their fingerprints.

“I wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” Steffe said. “It’s cool and all to go to a program with a past, and an older school that had players come through. But I just feel like starting my own legacy and really getting who Frisco Memorial is and getting that out there, it’s a great experience.”

Said Foster: “It’s been a great journey since freshman year.”

A first-ever trip to the state tournament — and possibly, a state title — would be a good way to do that.

“Frisco is not necessarily known as a basketball city in any regard,” Steffe said. “But we’ve been coming up. It’s our time, I really feel like it’s our time.”

+++

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter