Frisco names Wes Pierson as new city manager

Frisco has announced Wes Pierson as its next city manager.

Pierson, the city manager in Addison, will succeed George Purefoy, Frisco’s first and only city manager. Purefoy announced his retirement in January after more than 34 years of service.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join an amazing team,” Pierson said in a news release. “Frisco is a phenomenal city.”

Pierson has served in his current role for almost seven years in Addison and has more than 13 years of city management experience. He previously worked for Corpus Christi and Allen.

Pierson topped a candidate pool that included 55 applicants from 17 states, before being narrowed down to four finalists. His first day on the job will be Aug. 2.

Majed Al-Ghafry, assistant city manager for economic development and tourism, conventions and events in Dallas and Ron Patterson, deputy city manager of Frisco, were among the finalists. Last week, Tommy Gonzalez, city manager of El Paso and former city manager of Irving, withdrew his application.

Mayor Jeff Cheney said in the release that the selection process was extensive. Finalists toured the city, met with city department directors, the current city manager and community stakeholders. The final candidates faced two rounds of in-person interviews with City Council members, which included giving a presentation about their vision for Frisco’s future.

Pierson said he will approach the job, which includes a starting salary of $285,000 plus a performance bonus of no more than $12,000, by “being focused on learning from our people and understanding how our culture works.”

“Frisco is already extremely well managed,” Pierson said in the release. “But I’m prepared to provide a new perspective and balance it with the city’s strong foundation to then prepare Frisco for its future as a world-class city.”