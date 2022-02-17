Frisco Realtor Jenna Ryan, Who Participated In Capitol Riot, Released From Prison After Serving 60-Day Sentence – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas real estate broker Jennifer “Jenna” Ryan is out of prison after serving 60 days for her participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan flew to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed the events at the Capitol while promoting her business.

The 51-year-old, who admitted she “paraded, demonstrated, or picketed” inside the nation’s Capitol was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

When she received her sentence in November she tweeted, “I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

On Thursday, Feb. 17, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CBS 11, “We can confirm, Jennifer Leigh Ryan is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.”

Days after her arrest and release, Ryan told CBS 11 News she felt she and everyone who went to the Capitol that day deserved a pardon from then-President Trump.

After pleading guilty to one of four charges against her, Ryan turned herself in to the FBI on January 15.

She had faced charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. As part of a plea deal she pled guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building — a misdemeanor.

Ryan had faced a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.