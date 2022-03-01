Frisco residents report 18 bobcat and coyote sightings in past 30 days

For the first time since the city’s wildlife map began to incorporate bobcat sightings, residents reported fewer coyote sightings than bobcats.

Over the last 30 days, Frisco residents have reported 12 bobcat sightings and six coyote sightings, totaling 18 sightings. Three sightings were not identified. The sighting total is the city’s lowest since late summer.

A single coyote in the Park Vista neighborhood near Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway on Feb. 26 is the most recent sighting reported on the city’s coyote sighting map.

Data and locations of sightings can be seen on the city’s coyote sighting map, which was launched last January after a series of attacks on humans and pets — including a 9-year-old girl — in fall 2018.

None of the recently sighted animals appeared aggressive to another human or a person.

In the city’s urban wildlife management plan, the Frisco Police Department recommended that the animals are left alone unless they are a nuisance (damaging property) or display warning signs that suggest they could become a danger.

If a potentially harmful animal, such as a coyote or bobcat, displays aggressive behavior, the city will respond with lethal removal — the most effective action for removal of carnivorous animals.