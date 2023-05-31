Frisco, Texas, golf course has racial slur written in bunker, gets racist phone call days later





The Frisco Lakes Golf Club in Texas has come below scrutiny after a racial slur used to be discovered written in one among its bunkers. A black golfer witnessed other folks working clear of the world sooner than finding the offensive message. The Frisco Police Department has said that they’re these days investigating the incident. This topic has raised considerations about racism in golf and sports activities in common. The video above incorporates additional information about the incident and the continuing investigation.







The video incorporates extra information in regards to the incident and its have an effect on in Frisco and the golf group. The writer of the video is wfaa.com and it used to be revealed on May 31, 2023, with the newest replace at the identical day. The tags related to this video come with crime, native, news, and golf, reflecting the character of the incident. The video is to be had for playback and might comprise captions upon request.