Frisco, Texas house fire: Teen rescued safely from 2nd floor

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police officers and firefighters rescued a 15-year-old boy from a burning home, moments before an upstairs section of the house was engulfed in flames, according to body camera video released by officials Thursday.

The fire happened Jan. 30, shortly before 9 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Tyler Drive.

Police and firefighters were told that one person was trapped inside the home. When they arrived, the footage showed officers yelling out for the person at the front door, but they got no response.

They then went to the backyard, where they saw the trapped resident, a 15-year-old boy, through an upstairs window.

An officer talked to the teen and tried to keep him calm while firefighters responded with a ladder. At the same time, the fire appeared to grow larger on one corner of the home, and a crackling, popping noise could be heard on the footage.

Firefighters then came in the backyard with a ladder and placed it to the window where the teen was trapped.

“You’re alright, bud,” one of the first responders could be heard saying. “You’re alright.”

The firefighters were able to get the teen down safely, just as the fire began to grow larger, engulfing a portion of the back of the home. The flames prevented the firefighters from taking the teen through the back gate. Instead, they went to the other side of the home, where they knocked down the fence to escape the yard.

Watch footage of the rescue:

The teen was taken to a hospital but released the same day, officials said.

“This rescue demonstrates the commitment our Firefighters have to save lives under the most dangerous conditions,” Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland said in a news release Thursday.