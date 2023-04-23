From 2010: Dame Edna, Australian “giga-star”

The leisure international is mourning the lack of Australian comic Barry Humphries’ loved alter-ego, Dame Edna Everage, who gave up the ghost on Saturday, April 22 on the age of 89. This “Sunday Morning” profile, which was once at the start broadcast on April 4, 2010, options Dame Edna and Russ Mitchell discussing more than a few subjects. Dame Edna speaks about her huge status which surpasses that of another famous person, her appearances on Broadway, and her “manager” Barry Humphries, who it seems that “resents the fact that I’m so popular.” Meanwhile, Humphries himself stocks his ideas at the continuously non-politically proper Dame Edna, whom he admits “is not very nice really.”