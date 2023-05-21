Part of the American Dream has always been a big house, and the New Jersey home of Calvin and Orsula Knowlton is a prime example, measuring 40,000 square feet (excluding the finished basement). Their bathroom features an elevator that takes you down to the workout room, while Calvin’s office is right next to a private chapel. While some may not get a chance to live in such a grand home, living in smaller spaces can also bring joy and adventure. Miriam Zorc, a 20-year-old dancer in New York, lives in a 75-square-foot apartment which she rents for $1,100 a month, including utilities. While realtor Cash Jordan showed off a 60-square-foot apartment that can be rented for $1,300 per month, people are now starting to go for more sustainable and beautifully designed homes, even if they are smaller. One 200-square-foot studio has movable walls by Ori Living that can transform the living space into an office and guest room, while also allowing the bedroom to fold away.
From mansion to studio, there’s no place like home
Part of the American Dream has always been a big house, and the New Jersey home of Calvin and Orsula Knowlton is a prime example, measuring 40,000 square feet (excluding the finished basement). Their bathroom features an elevator that takes you down to the workout room, while Calvin’s office is right next to a private chapel. While some may not get a chance to live in such a grand home, living in smaller spaces can also bring joy and adventure. Miriam Zorc, a 20-year-old dancer in New York, lives in a 75-square-foot apartment which she rents for $1,100 a month, including utilities. While realtor Cash Jordan showed off a 60-square-foot apartment that can be rented for $1,300 per month, people are now starting to go for more sustainable and beautifully designed homes, even if they are smaller. One 200-square-foot studio has movable walls by Ori Living that can transform the living space into an office and guest room, while also allowing the bedroom to fold away.