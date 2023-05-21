From mansion to studio, there’s no place like home

Part of the American Dream has always been a big house, and the New Jersey home of Calvin and Orsula Knowlton is a prime example, measuring 40,000 square feet (excluding the finished basement). Their bathroom features an elevator that takes you down to the workout room, while Calvin’s office is right next to a private chapel. While some may not get a chance to live in such a grand home, living in smaller spaces can also bring joy and adventure. Miriam Zorc, a 20-year-old dancer in New York, lives in a 75-square-foot apartment which she rents for $1,100 a month, including utilities. While realtor Cash Jordan showed off a 60-square-foot apartment that can be rented for $1,300 per month, people are now starting to go for more sustainable and beautifully designed homes, even if they are smaller. One 200-square-foot studio has movable walls by Ori Living that can transform the living space into an office and guest room, while also allowing the bedroom to fold away.



