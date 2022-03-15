FSA testing ends in Florida after Gov. DeSantis signs bill

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a invoice into legislation on Tuesday in St. Pete that ends Florida Requirements Assessments (FSA) testing.
“In the present day we come to not reward the FSA however to bury it,” Gov. DeSantis mentioned throughout his press convention at St. Petersburg Collegiate Excessive College.
The FSA, based on the governor, might be changed with the Florida Evaluation of Scholar Pondering (F.A.S.T.). The governor mentioned the F.A.S.T. will happen thrice a 12 months with assessments that may take hours versus days, and added that it’ll monitor scholar progress and foster particular person progress.
Simply as Gov. DeSantis introduced in September, the 2021-2022 college 12 months would be the final time the FSA is run within the state of Florida.
“Subsequent 12 months, Florida will grow to be the primary state within the nation to do a full transition to progress monitoring to tell college accountability,” Gov. DeSantis mentioned. “The 2022-2023 college 12 months will function a brand new baseline for college accountability….. and college grades will resume the next 12 months.”