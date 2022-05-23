FSU’s Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching partners with Broyles Foundation

Florida State University’s Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching, known as FSU COACH, has formed a new partnership with the Broyles Foundation, which recognizes assistant coaches at the high school and collegiate levels with its annual Broyles awards.

Through the partnership, FSU COACH will serve as a coach-education provider for the Broyles Foundation and will present a $5,000 scholarship to the winner of the annual High School Broyles Award.

Named for the legendary University of Arkansas football coach who died in 2017, the Frank Broyles Award for 25 years has recognized excellence, dedication, skill and courage in assistant coaching. In 2018, the High School Broyles Award was added to recognize the top high school assistant football coach in every participating state.

“Anyone familiar with college football will know how prestigious the Broyles Award is to assistant coaches,” said Tim Baghurst, a professor of Education and the director of FSU COACH. “The recent addition of a high school award is something we’re excited to partner with. It is exciting for all of us at FSU COACH — including the donor who is supporting this scholarship — to help continue training those who have already demonstrated they are both exemplary coaches and people.”

FSU COACH, which was launched in 2019, aims to meet the growing demand for well-trained athletic coaches at all levels of competition, from school and amateur leagues all the way to professional organizations. Housed in the FSU College of Education, the center offers an online master’s degree in athletic coaching, as well as an online graduate certificate program in athletic coaching.

“The High School Broyles Award is proud to partner with FSU COACH not only to bring recognition to the hard work of assistant football coaches, but to give back to these coaches by providing opportunities to pursue their dream of a obtaining a master’s degree,” said Clayton Harrell, executive director of the High School Broyles Award.

To learn more about FSU COACH, visit fsu-coach.fsu.edu.