Fugitive Friday: May 19 – NBC2 News

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers stocks information on 4 fugitives government want lend a hand discovering.





Anyone with information on those 4 is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Ramon Cortes

We’re beginning off our checklist this week with a seek for Ramon Cortes, a 54-12 months-previous guy from Cape Coral. Cortes is accused of molesting and sexually battering a tender woman for almost 3 years. After the sufferer disclosed the abuse to her mother, Cortes was once arrested however launched at the situation he would display up for his subsequent courtroom listening to. However, he failed to take action, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. Cortes is 5’8″, 190 kilos, and was once ultimate identified to be residing in Southwest Cape Coral. Anyone with information on Cortes’ whereabouts is requested to touch Crime Stoppers in an instant.

Edgar Saez

Edgar Saez is a 37-12 months-previous violent perpetrator who assaulted 3 other folks, together with two girls – considered one of whom was once pregnant. Saez threw punches on the 3 sufferers after turning into offended whilst coming back from a birthday party. He was once discovered to be in ownership of substances and was once charged with battery, drug ownership, theft, fraud, grand robbery, and fleeing and eluding. He was once sentenced to 6 years in jail and was once later launched on probation. However, he violated the stipulations of his liberate, and now there’s a warrant for his arrest. Saez is 6’2″, 240 kilos and might be transferring backward and forward between Lehigh and central Fort Myers.

Mark Tipps

Mark Tipps is a person with a historical past of stealing from consumers and breaking into properties, who has violated the phrases of his probation. After being fired from a housecleaning industry, Tipps stole from purchasers he had prior to now labored with, the use of their area keys to go into and loot their properties. He was once arrested after stealing cash, jewellery, electronics, and exams from a 90-12 months-previous guy. Tipps was once sentenced to 6 years in jail however was once later launched on probation, which he violated and now has a warrant for his arrest. He is 5’6″, 210 kilos, and might be transferring backward and forward between Lehigh and Golden Gate.

Joseph Velez

Joseph Velez is a 21-12 months-previous felon who has 8 emblem new warrants for his arrest. Velez has already been booked six instances on fees of hit-and-run, grand robbery, housebreaking, grand robbery auto, fraud, and annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon. His present warrants are for a chain of vehicle burglaries he dedicated in his group, stealing money, cellphones, credit playing cards, or even a bottle of inexpensive cologne. One of the sufferers stuck him on their Ring digicam, resulting in his apprehension. Velez is 6’0″, 185 kilos, and has a number of tattoos. Anyone with information on his present whereabouts must touch Crime Stoppers in an instant.