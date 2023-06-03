Fugitive wanted for murdering 14-year-old girl caught

Jose Garcia, a wanted fugitive who shot a 14-year-old girl within the head in 2020, has been rearrested in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Garcia is charged with the homicide of Beatrice Nieto, who used to be found out lifeless in her house on the Indigo Apartments on Airline in October 2020. The Nueces County Medical Examiner made up our minds that she were shot within the head.

After evading government since 2021 when he minimize his ankle track, Garcia used to be apprehended at roughly 5:30 p.m on Friday in a area the place he used to be recognized to be positioned on Comanche Street. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force spokesman Carlos Marrero mentioned that the arrest used to be made imaginable via the help of the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit. In a prior unlock, Marshals had believed Garcia to be hiding within the Pharoah Drive house, however Marrero didn’t elaborate on how they found out his location at the North Side.

Agents and officials compelled their approach into the home to apprehend Garcia.

