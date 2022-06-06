Full College Scholarships Given to Entire Student Body at 5 Chicago High Schools

By Brandon Patterson

In February, Hope Chicago, a Chicago scholarship program, made headlines for startling college students at 5 public excessive colleges in Chicago with full faculty scholarships. On Sunday, “60 Minutes” aired a particular concerning the unimaginable program.

“I’m nonetheless processing these emotions,” mentioned Kavarrion Newsom, a pupil at Noble Johnson Faculty Prep, one of many colleges the place college students obtained scholarships. “I’ll keep in mind today for the remainder of my complete life.”

Hope Chicago awarded full scholarships to your complete pupil our bodies — not simply graduating seniors — at 5 public excessive colleges in Chicago in February, awarding scholarships to a complete of greater than 4,000 college students, in keeping with HOPE’s web site.

The scholarships cowl not simply tuition, however fully cowl room and board, books and charges, and different associated faculty bills and can be utilized to attend any of Hope’s 21 companion schools in Chicago and all through Illinois, together with a number of native Chicago group schools, the College of Illinois, Loyola College, and Northern Illinois College. Hope Students, because the scholarship recipients are dubbed, additionally obtain mentoring, counseling, and wrap-around assist providers earlier than beginning college and through faculty.

Latest analysis from Hope Chicago reveals that 93% of Chicago public highschool freshmen wish to attend faculty, in keeping with the group’s web site. However simply 63% of Chicago Public Colleges’ 12th-graders enroll in faculty — and simply 27% full their research — with monetary prices being a major barrier.

Amongst college students who drop out of school, practically half accomplish that as a result of they’ll’t afford to proceed, in keeping with Hope Chicago. And college students who do earn their levels are saddled with $30,000 in debt on common. In actual fact, Hope Chicago says, practically half of Black college students owe about 12% greater than they initially borrowed 12 years after they’ve graduated.

“With Hope Chicago, college students can fear much less about how they’ll pay for and keep in faculty or commerce college and extra time being the most effective college students they are often,” Pete Kadens, co-founder and co-chairman of Hope Chicago, mentioned in press launch. “Hope students will know that when challenges come up — and that’s life, challenges at all times come up — they’ll flip to Hope Chicago and our group companions for the assistance and assist they should succeed.”

However the scholarships don’t cease there. Hope Chicago additionally awarded scholarships to 1 mother or father or guardian from every pupil’s household to attend or return to a two- or four-year faculty in the event that they select. The scholarships had been awarded to households on the South Aspect colleges Benito Juarez Group Academy, Al Raby College for Group and Setting, Morgan Park Excessive College, Noble Johnson Faculty Prep, and Farragut Profession Academy.

“We’ve at all times had a too shut relationship with poverty and lack,” mentioned Yolanda White, mom to one of many college students who obtained a scholarship at Noble Johnson. Now she plans to take expertise lessons to develop her baking enterprise.

