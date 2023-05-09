Full list of NFL players switching to No. 0 jersey in 2023: Ravens’ Roquan Smith headlines group

The National Football League (NFL) made a metamorphosis in its uniform laws to permit maximum players to put on the No. 0, which is the primary time that this digit has been authorised since 1972. Players have taken complete merit of this alteration, with nearly a dozen already laying declare to No. 0 for themselves.

If you might be questioning which NFL players are set to put on a No. 0 jersey in 2023, here is a entire rundown:

Roquan Smith is one of essentially the most completed players set to put on the No. 0 jersey in 2023, in search of a fourth All-Pro nod as a centerpiece of the Ravens protection. Interestingly, he simplest wore his earlier quantity, 18, for part a season, switching from his authentic No. 58 after a midseason industry from the Bears in 2022. He is the one participant, but even so Ridley, shifting to No. 0 whilst ultimate with the similar crew from final yr, even though Ridley didn’t take a snap for Jacksonville final yr whilst serving a suspension.

Most of the players at the list determine to be starters or play distinguished roles in 2023, so the No. 0 must get lots of publicity. Swift may well be the brand new best ball-carrier for the protecting NFC champions, Ridley is poised to be Trevor Lawrence’s best goal in Jacksonville, Campbell is one of a number of veteran additions to a restocked Giants offense, and Jones is most likely to see No. 2 reps reuniting with Detroit as fellow Lions WR Jameson Williams serves a suspension.