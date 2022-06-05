Full results for Dallas-area teams

Right here’s all the pieces you could know for the 2022 UIL softball state event. Beneath you’ll discover schedules and outcomes for Dallas-area groups.
UIL softball state event
Dallas-area groups solely
(All video games at Pink and Charline McCombs Discipline in Austin)
Class 6A semifinals
Mansfield Lake Ridge 8, Deer Park 4
Championship recreation: San Antonio O’Connor 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
Class 5A semifinals
Montgomery Lake Creek 8, Prosper Rock Hill 2
Championship recreation: Montgomery Lake Creek 7, Georgetown 0
Outcomes
Class 6A state championship
San Antonio O’Connor 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
Mansfield Lake Ridge
Document: 32-7
Playoff highway: d. Bryan 15-1, 5-2; d. Tyler Legacy 6-3; d. Killeen Harker Heights 8-3, 5-2; d. Cypress Ranch 11-0, 5-0; d. The Woodlands 12-2, 4-3; d. Deer Park 8-4; misplaced 6A state title recreation 7-6 to San Antonio O’Connor.
Earlier appearances at state: None
State titles: None
AUSTIN — Mansfield Lake Ridge needed to overcome an influence outage, an hour delay and a nationally ranked opponent if it needed to win a historic state championship Saturday evening.
It was three outs from engaging in that.
Lake Ridge misplaced in heartbreaking trend as Jada Munoz led off the underside of the seventh with a game-tying residence run, then AJ Sanchez drew a bases-loaded stroll 4 batters later to attain the successful run with no outs and provides San Antonio O’Connor a dramatic 7-6 win within the Class 6A softball state championship recreation at Pink and Charline McCombs Discipline.
O’Connor, ranked No. 6 within the nation by MaxPreps, grew to become the primary Northside ISD softball staff to win a state championship. Lake Ridge fell quick in its bid to provide Mansfield ISD its first softball state title and to turn into the primary Lake Ridge staff to win state in a real staff sport. The Lake Ridge ladies gained a staff state championship in observe in 2018, however that’s extra of a person sport.
State championship story: Mansfield Lake Ridge softball falls in dramatic state title recreation to San Antonio O’Connor
State championship gallery: Heartbreaker! See pictures from Mansfield Lake Ridge’s dramatic loss within the 6A softball state title
Class 5A semifinals
Montgomery Lake Creek 8, Prosper Rock Hill 2
Prosper Rock Hill
Document: 33-10
Playoff highway: d. Frisco Lone Star 8-0, 10-0; d. Woodrow Wilson 7-0, 16-0; d. Frisco Heritage 4-2; d. Forney 4-5, 7-1, 4-3; d. Royse Metropolis 9-0, 1-0, Misplaced to Montgomery Lake Creek
Earlier appearances at state: None
State titles: None
Semifinal story: Prosper Rock Hill falls to nationally ranked Lake Creek in 5A softball state semifinal
Semifinal gallery: Prosper Rock Hill historic season involves an finish in 5A state semifinal
Tia Warsop, Paris Johnson’s prolific base stealing has powered Lake Ridge’s run to state
MANSFIELD — Tia Warsop was once a observe sprinter, operating the 100 meters and 4×100 relay in center faculty.
When it got here time for highschool, she inquired about operating observe, although its season was concurrently softball, which was her main sport.
“I requested, they usually mentioned no,” Warsop mentioned.
So she put her blazing velocity to good use in one other method. By turning into essentially the most prolific base stealer within the Dallas space.
Because the Mansfield Lake Ridge softball staff prepares to play within the state event for the primary time, Warsop has 56 stolen bases in 37 video games and has been caught solely thrice. The Oklahoma State pledge has 16 stolen bases and a .700 batting common in 9 playoff video games, displaying why she is ranked because the 16th-best participant within the nation within the Class of 2023 by Additional Inning Softball.
“I simply go for it,” mentioned Warsop, a 5-Four junior middle fielder who was named to Nice Britain’s Beneath-22 nationwide staff final Might. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t take into consideration what may go incorrect. I simply take into consideration stealing a base.”
Lake Ridge has 147 steals as a staff — a median of 4 per recreation — and 14 gamers have at the least one steal. Texas Southern pledge Paris Johnson has stolen 45 bases in 47 makes an attempt, and Lake Ridge has been profitable on 91% of its stolen base makes an attempt, being caught solely 15 occasions.
Household takes middle stage in Prosper Rock Hill’s magical run to state softball event
Main as much as her resolution to switch from Prosper Excessive to the newly-opened Prosper Rock Hill again in 2020, Katerina Luna remembers nights when it was troublesome to go to sleep.
Grace Berlage confronted the identical troublesome selection and was guided by phrases of recommendation from her mother.
Ultimately each Luna and Berlage determined to simply accept the switch choice that was left open to juniors and seniors for one main purpose – of their 2022 senior season at Rock Hill they may probably be softball teammates with youthful sisters.
“Once we talked, mother mentioned 10 years from now I might remorse it if I didn’t benefit from the chance to play with my sister,’’ Grace mentioned. “It was powerful to depart Prosper. I’ve numerous shut mates there. However taking part in on the identical staff with Ella was my greatest purpose.’’
It was the identical for Katerina: “I give it some thought each time we win a playoff collection now, that’s extra time I get to play with Gabrielle.’’
What neither may have anticipated after they determined to switch previous to the 2020-21 faculty yr is the dream season they’re at the moment sharing with their sisters. 5 rounds of playoff development have landed Rock Hill within the UIL Class 5A state event, two wins away from a state title. What second-year program does that?
“We went into final season with no expectations and made it to the fourth playoff spherical with none seniors,’’ mentioned Grace. “After that, we had been considering that is our yr. Our objective was to be higher than final yr. Now we’re so near successful all of it.’’
