Full transcript of “Face the Nation,” May 14, 2023





On this week’s broadcast of “Face the Nation,” moderated through Margaret Brennan, a bunch of visitors have been featured, together with former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate Rep. Tony Gonzales, Republican of Texas El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, Laredo, Texas, Mayor Victor Trevino, Rep. Lauren Underwood, Democrat of Illinois, and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard. The dialogue inquisitive about border politics, with an unique interview from Haley relating to her ideas on fixing the border disaster. The panel additionally mentioned attainable answers for solving the total immigration factor and the 2024 election. Additionally, the upward thrust in maternal mortality charges used to be mentioned, with Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood offering perception on attainable answers for Congress to lend a hand. The dialogue additionally touched upon the contemporary lifting of the pandemic-era restriction, Title 42, which allowed the U.S. to briefly expel migrants. The visitors supplied firsthand reviews on the present state of the border disaster from their respective positions as representatives and mayors. Customs and Border Patrol famous that whilst the new border insurance policies didn’t carry a spike in unlawful crossings, migration continues to be at traditionally top ranges. The panel additionally mentioned attainable answers similar to obligatory E-Verify, defunding sanctuary towns, and remaining-in-Mexico coverage. Overall, the dialogue highlighted the want for each Republicans and Democrats to paintings in combination on immigration reform in an effort to center of attention on the pursuits and protection of the American folks.