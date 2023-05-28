Full transcript of “Face the Nation,” May 28, 2023

On this episode of “Face the Nation,” Margaret Brennan moderates a discussion with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. French Hill, and Austan Goolsbee, as well as cybersecurity expert Christopher Krebs. They discuss the recent deal in principle between the White House and congressional Republicans on the debt limit and the challenge of getting the necessary votes to pass it. The episode also covers growing concerns over A.I. and features a tribute to the class of 2023. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries discusses the challenges he faces in delivering a majority of Democrats on the proposed bill, which includes a temporary cap on spending and expands work requirements. He assures Margaret that he had conversations with Pramila Jayapal, head of the Progressive Caucus, about the agreement that was reached in principle by President Biden, which protects Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans, and the American people from devastating spending cuts. However, Jayapal is concerned about environmental policy changes and changes to food stamps. Jeffries also acknowledges that the proposed text on the permitting situation is not yet clear and expects that House Republicans will make the decision on whether to have one vote on the budget deal or a separate debt limit increase.



