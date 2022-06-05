Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on May 29, 2022

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:

Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza

Arkansa Gov. Asa Hutchinson , a Republican

, a Republican Sen. Chris Murphy , Democrat of Connecticut

, Democrat of Connecticut Rep. Val Demings, Republican of Florida

Republican of Florida Nicole Hockley, mother of Sandy Hook sufferer Dylan Hockley and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, and Jaclyn Corin

Click on right here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: I am Margaret Brennan in Washington.

This week on Face the Nation: Within the 5 days following the bloodbath of 19 youngsters and two lecturers at Robb Elementary Faculty in Uvalde, Texas, the heartbreak has intensified, because the outrage over the botched police response grows.

We’re studying extra concerning the missed alerts from the troubled 18-year-old shooter and what’s now wanting like an avalanche of errors on the a part of the college district’s regulation enforcement.

Our protection begins on the scene of Tuesday’s taking pictures in Uvalde and CBS Information correspondent Omar Villafranca.

OMAR VILLAFRANCA: The sorrow is overwhelming. Individuals come to this memorial behind me to hope and cry collectively.

However they’re additionally asking for solutions and accountability from regulation enforcement and lawmakers.

(Start VT)

OMAR VILLAFRANCA (voice-over): Whereas hundreds stopped to hope on the memorial in Uvalde’s city sq. Saturday, much more are asking for solutions as to what went improper with the police response on Tuesday at Robb Elementary.

These pictures taken outdoors the college present state and federal officers pulling college students and college out of the constructing, the youngsters operating to security, horror clearly seen on their faces.

At first, investigators mentioned a faculty police officer confronted the shooter when he arrived on the scene. Troopers claimed he then ran inside, went on a taking pictures rampage, then was fatally shot by officers.

However within the following days, regulation enforcement reviews modified. On Friday, investigators mentioned a faculty useful resource officer by no means confronted the shooter as a result of the officer was not on campus. Troopers now say the 18-year-old gunman entered the constructing via a door that had been propped open by a instructor and instantly entered the fourth grade classroom.

At one level, 19 officers, together with members of a federal Border Patrol tactical unit prepared to interact, had been outdoors the classroom for greater than 40 minutes, the place the gunman was nonetheless firing rounds.

However, in response to the Texas Division of Public Security, the commanding officer, Uvalde’s Unified Faculties police chief, Pete Arredondo, made the choice to carry again officers, saying the scenario was now a barricaded particular person, not an lively shooter, and required completely different assets, a call that investigators now say was the improper transfer.

STEVEN MCCRAW (Director, Texas Division of Public Security): After all it was not the suitable resolution. It was the improper resolution, interval. There isn’t any excuse for that.

OMAR VILLAFRANCA: The choice is opposite to the state’s lively shooter response coaching, which the district went via, that states: “One of the best hope that harmless victims have is that officers instantly transfer into motion to isolate, distract or neutralize the risk, even when meaning one officer performing alone.”

With officers outdoors, lecturers and college students made a number of 911 calls from contained in the classroom, begging for police to cost in.

QUESTION: You had 911 calls at 12:10, 12:13, 12:16.

DIRECTOR STEVEN MCCRAW: Sure.

QUESTION: The shooter wasn’t killed till 12:50. Did any of these 911 callers survive?

DIRECTOR STEVEN MCCRAW: Sure.

QUESTION: Did all of them?

(CROSSTALK)

DIRECTOR STEVEN MCCRAW: I let you know that with certainty, however a couple of survived.

OMAR VILLAFRANCA: Texas Governor Greg Abbott needed to clarify why he initially praised the officers’ response.

GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT (R-Texas): The data that I used to be given turned out, partially, to be inaccurate. And I am completely furious about that.

(Finish VT)

OMAR VILLAFRANCA: Some Texas lawmakers are upset, and so they need a federal investigation into what went improper right here.

President Biden is predicted to go to this memorial and meet with grieving members of the family — Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Omar Villafranca, thanks.

We flip now to Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza.

Good morning to you, sir. And I do know we’re all so sorry.

RONALD GARZA (Uvalde County, Texas, Commissioner): Good morning, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re all so sorry for what your neighborhood goes via, not simply with this terrible bloodbath, however now these painful revelations concerning the response.

Are you aware why the college district police commander was not there when the taking pictures started?

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: I don’t know, Margaret.

I am like lots of people. We’re nonetheless in the dead of night about that. We’re nonetheless studying of recent developments which are coming to gentle. However my coronary heart goes out to the neighborhood. We’re emotionally shattered.

And we’re — we’re simply actually unhappy proper now. It is a time of mourning and – – in our neighborhood.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I do know.

I’ve learn that it is also a time of anger, and that the chief of police for the college district is now beneath police safety himself. Is that — is that proper? Is that reflective of the sensation locally proper now?

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: Properly, rightly so.

You recognize, individuals are asking questions. Mother and father misplaced youngsters. They’re devastated. And it is — it is only a unhappy scenario. And I believe the neighborhood deserves solutions.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I simply need to make clear. I mentioned the police commander.

The police officer assigned to the college from the Impartial Faculty District was not on web site throughout the taking pictures. Are you aware why?

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: I do know that we’ve a number of campuses right here, Margaret. It is — maybe he was at one other campus when the taking pictures began.

However no, I, — he might have been at one other campus.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Properly, I ask you that as a result of what’s occurred in your neighborhood has led to conversations in communities across the nation about whether or not there must be extra safety at colleges.

Some lawmakers right here in Washington are calling for extra assets to try this. However, in your district, you’ve got a whole police unit that is devoted to the college district. What was the issue a scarcity of safety?

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: You recognize, maybe.

Maybe it was a scarcity of safety, coaching. I believe there’s a number of elements that may be concerned right here. However, proper now, it is simple — it is simple to level fingers proper now. It is easy to play the blame sport.

However our neighborhood, I believe, must deal with the — on therapeutic proper now. And, sure, we do welcome the investigation. I perceive Congressman Joaquin Castro is asking the FBI to intervene. And we — I welcome that, that investigation. I believe we have to be taught extra.

As tragic as this may increasingly appear, we have to be taught from this. And oldsters deserve solutions.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you’ve got any indication as to the motive of the shooter? I do know you realize this neighborhood. And I’ve learn you knew his household.

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: Sure, I’ve no indication as to why or what the motive was.

The household of the shooter is an efficient household. You recognize, I’ve mentioned this earlier than on different networks. They’re a household of religion. They worth church. They worth exhausting work. I’ve recognized them for a few years, great-grandparents, grandparents, uncles, aunts.

And this shouldn’t be a mirrored image on them. You recognize, we increase our youngsters, and we attempt to increase them in the suitable means, however, generally, our youngsters have completely different ideas, have completely different attitudes, personalities. However we do the very best we will.

MARGARET BRENNAN: In Sandy Hook, the shooter’s residence and the college itself had been destroyed. Is that what is going on to occur in Uvalde?

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: I am unsure.

I’ve combined feelings about destroying the college. Many individuals, college students that I do know of — I went via that faculty. And my instructor taught my — I am sorry — my dad taught there.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: That was his second educating project. My grandkids went via there. And my children went via there.

These pecan bushes which are on the market at Robb Faculty, my dad planted them in 1965. Daily after faculty, he and some college students would water these pecan bushes. So, we’ve very sturdy ties to the college.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: And my opinion is, I hope it isn’t — the college shouldn’t be razed.

Sure, do we want a memorial on the market? Possibly do we have to part off the realm the place the taking pictures passed off?

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

COMMISSIONER RONALD GARZA: Maybe. However that — and, once more, that is simply my opinion.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All proper, Commissioner, thanks on your time this morning.

And our condolences.

The Nationwide Rifle Affiliation gathered this weekend in Houston simply 300 miles away from Uvalde. Tensions between protesters and NRA members flared as a part of the intensifying nationwide debate over weapons, colleges and tradition.

Our Robert Costa reviews.

(Start VT)

PROTESTER #1: It could possibly be your children right now!

ROBERT COSTA (voice-over): Excessive feelings simply outdoors the conference and heated exchanges dotted the weekend in Houston…

PROTESTER #2: Nineteen children are lifeless!

ROBERT COSTA: … from Senator Ted Cruz being confronted in a sushi restaurant…

MAN #1: What about background checks?

ROBERT COSTA: … to members of the Proud Boys, a far proper group linked to final yr’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, confronting protesters on Saturday.

MAN #2: They will not let me come over there! (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

ROBERT COSTA: A few of these protesters included youngsters making their very own pleas for reform.

STUDENT: I actually should not be having to be scared to go to high school. And my mother should not actually be having — should not be scared to ship me to high school each day.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM (R-South Dakota): They use the tragic scenario to push their agenda. And it’s all about management. And it’s rubbish. Now shouldn’t be the time to cave to the woke tradition.

ROBERT COSTA: With gun talks in a divided Washington removed from sure to realize traction, it was faculty safety that was a flash level.

SENATOR TED CRUZ (R-Texas): Hearth exits ought to solely open out at that single level of entry. We should always have a number of armed law enforcement officials, finally. As everyone knows, what stops armed dangerous guys is armed good guys.

WAYNE LAPIERRE (Government Vice President, Nationwide Rifle Affiliation): Our youngsters deserve no less than and, in reality, extra safety than our banks, stadiums and authorities buildings.

ROBERT COSTA: Many NRA members, together with some lecturers, known as for extra instructors to be armed.

Extra weapons in colleges?

WOMAN: I believe it would not harm, if the lecturers prepare and so they really feel snug.

ROBERT COSTA: However some dad and mom and lecturers union leaders disagreed.

BECKY PRINGLE (President, Nationwide Schooling Affiliation): NRA members have not spent a day in our lecture rooms. Who’re we going to take heed to, our lecturers, who’ve skilled and labored with our children for years, and our dad and mom and our communities, or the NRA, who’s attempting to generate profits?

(Finish VT)

ROBERT COSTA: Advocates for extra gun legal guidelines have additionally expressed hope that bipartisan discussions in Congress on pink flag legal guidelines and expanded background checks will start to win help.

However they know that many Republican lawmakers are cautious of breaking with the NRA so near the midterm elections — Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That is Robert Costa in Houston.

Thanks.

We flip now to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who joins us from Little Rock.

Good morning to you, Governor.

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON (R-Arkansas): Good morning, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We have spoken earlier than about this as a result of after Sandy Hook and the bloodbath in Connecticut, you ran the NRA’s activity pressure on find out how to cease faculty shootings. So you have thought loads about this.

There was an armed officer assigned to the elementary faculty in Uvalde. And then you definately had a police pressure response, the place they didn’t confront the shooter, who was carrying an AR-15.

In Buffalo, the armed guard who was at that grocery retailer confronted the shooter, however was killed. In Parkland, Florida, there was an armed officer on web site who didn’t intervene.

Would not this present that that is an inadequate resolution to the issue?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: Properly, it definitely exhibits that it’s important to have a number of layers of safety to guard the youngsters.

And there is additionally the issue of human error. And that is the explanation that you have to have completely different layers. You may’t depend upon only one method. Faculty Security is one thing that all of us must deal with popping out of the unimaginable tragedy that we see in Uvalde. We’ve got to have a look at how we will higher safe our colleges.

And it’s concerning the single level of entry, that, by blocking it open, allowed the gunman to come back in. It’s concerning the psychological well being points, the place we have got to do higher to determine these which are probably a mass killer. You have to have our non-public sector Web suppliers to do higher in utilizing know-how to determine these sorts of harmful violent communications a lot faster.

After which, after all, we’ve to have the ability to prepare our officers correctly.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: I — we will must be taught much more information as to a few of the issues that occurred in Uvalde.

Let’s be affected person. Let’s be taught from them. However we will not quit on our most valuable useful resource in defending our youngsters.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I believe lots of people would agree with most of the belongings you simply mentioned, however then they might ask, why cannot we discuss concerning the weapon?

I perceive lots of people could need a lengthy gun to go looking. However then there’s this AR-15-style weapon, semiautomatic, not that good for looking. The bullets journey 3 times the velocity of sound. They actually blow our bodies aside.

That is what was utilized in Buffalo. It was utilized in Sandy Hook. It was utilized in Uvalde. Why not increase the minimal age of buy to 21 from 18?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: Properly, you have seen some states truly try this.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Proper.

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: And you’ve got seen it in Florida. You have seen it in California.

In California, the restriction was held as unconstitutional. So there are some constitutional challenges to that. In the end, I believe the Supreme Court docket goes to provide us steering on it. However you have a look at AR-15…

MARGARET BRENNAN: However you’d endorse that?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: … and, initially, each has to have — no, I need to give just a little bit extra historical past.

AR-15s had been round for 40 years earlier than they had been ever utilized in any sort of mass killing or assault. And so it’s concerning the human coronary heart. It’s about figuring out the culprits and going after them.

And I believe it’s a dialogue you’ll be able to have. I come down on the purpose that that is not going to be the answer. And it should trigger extra hurt than good.

In Arkansas, for instance, as you identified, the lengthy rifles, we distinguish these, and people you’ll be able to purchase at 18, as a result of we hunt with these. We — it is a tradition that we begin once we’re 14 or 15 right here in Arkansas.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Proper.

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: And in order that’s vital a part of it, and it is a step to go to the AR-15s and the way you draft legal guidelines that will distinguish these. That’ll be part of the dialogue.

I come down I do not assume that is an answer. And we should not deal with that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: However the gunman in Texas and in New York legally bought these AR-15s. They did not set off any form of concern, as a result of they did not have psychological well being points that had been on report. They did not have legal background checks.

Are you saying that it was their authorized proper and will stay the authorized proper of anybody like them to go in and purchase an AR-15?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: Properly, an AR-15 is a semiautomatic weapon, similar to you’ve got a semiautomatic pistol. It takes a pull of the set off on every a type of. We must outlaw the bump shares and methods that you would be able to convert that from a semiautomatic to an automated weapon.

That’s vital to tell apart these two. It’s an AR-15-style weapon that has been used currently, however, once more, for 40 years, it wasn’t. And so why is that this taking place? I believe it is copycats. However are we actually going after the center of the issue, or are we going after what we see is the newest pattern?

MARGARET BRENNAN: However…

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: And I believe it is extra vital to guard the colleges, put money into that. Let’s do issues.._

MARGARET BRENNAN: Properly, however why does it must be both/or?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: … that we will agree upon now. And I believe that…

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why does it must be both or?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: It would not must be both/or.

MARGARET BRENNAN: As a result of I believe individuals do need to have a look at all these different belongings you rattled off, like psychological well being, like faculty safety.

Let me ask you about one thing particular, then. The shooter went into that room, that elementary faculty in Uvalde with 660 rounds of ammunition, and that AR-15 model weapon. That is greater than 3 times what a U.S. soldier carries into fight.

Ought to a purchase order of ammunition of that dimension set off an alarm bell someplace? Ought to there be some form of screening or restrict on high-capacity magazines? Like, what authorized justification ought to there be for an 18-year- outdated to go in and purchase that form of ammunition?

GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON: It units off all types of alarm bells.

Let me emphasize the purpose you are able to do both/or. You may have the dialog about each. I believe the senators which are coming collectively in a bipartisan strategy to discuss what we will agree upon is vital. I’ve communicated with plenty of governors.

I want to see an analogous bipartisan working group of governors, Democrats and Republicans, seeing, what’s it we will agree upon that we will deal with this and be taught from this? So, sure.

And everytime you’re wanting on the alarm bells, everytime you’re taking a look at these very odd purchases, anyone simply turned 18, one thing has to set off an alarm bell, anyone says let’s alert regulation enforcement to this. It is a concern.

I do assume we have to have a look at these sort of triggers that may alert regulation enforcement.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Properly, we’ll have a look at limits on high-capacity magazines and the potential for what you simply laid out.

Governor, thanks on your time this morning.

Face the Nation can be again in a minute, so stick with us.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)

MARGARET BRENNAN: The White Home did decline our invitation for a member of the administration to come back on the present right now, saying they had been leaving it as much as Congress to behave.

We’re joined now by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat main bipartisan negotiations over gun reforms in Congress. And he joins us from Hartford, Connecticut.

Senator, welcome to this system.

You have mentioned in some highly effective remarks this week that what you want to do is, to make use of your phrase, incremental change in the case of gun security. You might be speaking to Republicans about pink flag legal guidelines, increasing background checks.

Are you able to get ten Republicans to vote with you on both of these two measures?

SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-Connecticut): I believe we will.

I believe there’s something dying contained in the soul of this nation once we refuse to behave at a nationwide degree taking pictures after taking pictures. And I do assume there’s a possibility proper now to have the ability to cross one thing important.

I’ve seen extra Republican curiosity in coming to the desk and speaking this time than at every other second since Sandy Hook. It’s true Republicans should not keen to help all the things that I help, like banning assault weapons.

However I actually assume that we might cross one thing that saves lives and breaks this logjam that we have had for 30 years, proving to Republicans that, should you vote to tighten the nation’s gun legal guidelines, the sky would not fall for you politically. In truth, you most likely will get loads of new extra supporters.

So pink flag legal guidelines are on the desk, background checks growth, and — on the desk, in addition to issues like secure storage of weapons. I believe we will get one thing performed. However we do not have loads of time.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You do not.

In these beginning factors in your talks with Republicans, are you additionally discussing a few of what Governor Hutchinson simply laid out as Republican priorities?

SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY: Hear, we’re on the lookout for an old-school compromise through which we each tighten the nation’s gun legal guidelines to be sure that solely law- abiding residents get their arms on these very highly effective weapons, but additionally put money into faculty safety and psychological well being.

I imply, it’s true that we must always have an all-of-the-above technique. And that is finally the trail to 60 votes. So, I am keen to vote for some issues that harden our colleges that make me just a little uncomfortable, frankly, if Republicans are keen to vote to tighten up the nation’s firearms legal guidelines in a means that they’ve been unwilling to do beforehand.

That is the character of a compromise. And I believe, proper now, dad and mom on this nation and youngsters are determined for us to do one thing. They’re frightened.They’re anxious. And we’ll simply add to their nervousness if nothing occurs once more.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What about limits on high-capacity magazines?

SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY: I believe it is unlikely that we’re going to have the ability to get 60 votes for that proper now.

That is a query that’ll most likely must be left as much as the voters. It isn’t out of the realm of risk we would take a vote on that within the Senate, however I do not see that having 60 votes. It is within the class of issues I believe would save lives. I’ve all the time mentioned that I am unsure that that shooter would have even walked into the college in Sandy Hook if he did not have an assault rifle and people high-capacity magazines.

However I am unsure that we’ve the votes proper now for that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Murphy, stick with us, please.

We will proceed our dialog in a second. We’ll be proper again.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)

MARGARET BRENNAN: If you cannot watch the complete Face the Nation, you’ll be able to set your DVR, or we’re obtainable on demand.

Plus, you’ll be able to watch us via our CBS or Paramount+ app. And we’re replayed on our CBS Information Streaming Community at midday Jap.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)

MARGARET BRENNAN: We can be proper again with much more Face the Nation, together with extra with Senator Chris Murphy and former Orlando Police Chief and now Congresswoman Val Demings.

So, stick with us.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome again to FACE THE NATION.

We need to proceed our dialog now with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Senator, I need to get into the specifics of a few of what you might be speaking to your fellow senators about. However I need to begin with one thing else.

I grew up in a city subsequent to Sandy Hook. I do know you represented that district once you had been a congressman on the time of the taking pictures. You spoke on the Senate ground fairly passionately this week about not simply the victims however the survivors, and the PTSD that these little youngsters have simply strolling again right into a classroom and remembering having to stroll over our bodies.

Are you able to discuss just a little bit about what this does to a neighborhood, to the primary responders, and to the survivors?

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Particularly in these smaller cities. I simply assume it is vital to know how communities cannot come again from this as a result of information says everyone that is killed has 20 folks that skilled diagnosable trauma due to that homicide. However in these colleges, each single child in Sandy Hook and Uvalde heard these gunshots. All of them know the children that died. A lot of them did in Sandy Hook must stroll over and round lifeless our bodies. These are horrific, grizzly tales.

And, after all, the identical factor could be mentioned of neighborhoods just like the one which I reside in, within the south finish of Hartford. These are neighborhoods the place children worry for his or her life each single day once they stroll to and from faculty, frankly, for a lot of of those children. In city neighborhoods, faculty is the secure place. Each single day is a trauma as a result of they worry for his or her lives.

So, we have to perceive, we’re placing on high of children right now, who already live in an period of social media and pandemics, a degree of trauma and worry that makes it very tough for them to be taught when they’re at school. I’ve received two school-aged children. You have received younger children. And the concept they’ve to fret about the place they’ll run of their faculty if a shooter walks in as a substitute of worrying about how they’ll do on a take a look at that day, it solely occurs in America. And when a taking pictures like this occurs, in a neighborhood or in a faculty, these communities by no means, ever recuperate. That is simply the fact.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Thanks for that.

On the specifics, how would your federal background verify have stopped both of those two shooters, in Buffalo and in Texas. Neither of them had legal information. Neither of them had recognized psychological well being points. New York already had a pink flag regulation. That did not cease the shooter there in Buffalo.

How would these proposals have stopped these instances?

CHRIS MURPHY: So, pay attention, I simply do not get into the lure of getting to put in writing a regulation for the final mass taking pictures that captured the nation’s consideration. What I do know is that on the identical day of the taking pictures in Uvalde, there have been 100 plus different individuals on this nation who died, and their moms and dads are grieving simply as exhausting because the dad and mom in Uvalde. So, by tightening up the nation’s background checks, information system — information exhibits us that we are going to save hundreds of lives.

And, sure, a federal pink flag regulation, just like the one we’re speaking about in these negotiations, definitely might have helped in Texas.

What we additionally know is that federal funding to assist implement these legal guidelines, to make regulation enforcement know find out how to use them, can assist in lots of states as nicely.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

CHRIS MURPHY: So, nobody regulation goes to save lots of everyone, however there’s loads of lives to be saved by the issues which are on the desk in these negotiations.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All proper, Senator, thanks on your time right now.

We will go now to Orlando, Florida, and Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings. Earlier than serving in Congress, she was the chief of police for Orlando.

Congresswoman, thanks a lot for becoming a member of us.

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): It is nice to be with you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: As — as a former police chief, what’s the single piece of laws that you just assume can be most affective proper now?

VAL DEMINGS: Properly, Margaret, look, 27 years on the police division, served because the chief of police, our main accountability was the security of the folks that we served. And I consider that we’ve a direct obligation. I can’t, like I am positive tens of millions of Individuals throughout the nation, can’t get the faces of these survives from the classroom in Uvalde. We’ve got a direct obligation to maneuver ahead to be sure that they’re secure.

I consider proper now, if the US Senate — as a result of the Home has performed their job — I consider proper now if the Senate would have a look at passing the background verify regulation, in addition to taking a look at pink flags. Proper right here in Florida, we’ve virtually 6,000 instances the place pink flag legal guidelines have made a distinction, no less than in response to regulation enforcement and different individuals concerned in these instances. And we’ve a direct obligation to do what we will once we can. And I consider that these are two items of laws which have overwhelming public help.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

VAL DEMINGS: We are able to get it performed if the Senate has the political will to do it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you assume there must be extra federal cash to shore up safety at colleges? The White Home says they’ve already helped to push about $10 billion out to state for public security.

VAL DEMINGS: I believe we additionally ought to have a look at faculty security each day. I believe there ought to all the time be an evaluation as know-how has modified. We have to use the very best, probably the most state-of-the-art know-how.

However, Margaret, our youngsters should not at school 24 hours a day. So definitely, let’s make sure that we make our colleges safe. Let’s make sure that we attempt to get rid of the human period issue.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sure.

VAL DEMINGS: However what about church buildings? What about synagogues? What about grocery shops? What about film theaters? We have got to do a job of preserving weapons out of the arms of harmful individuals. There once more, the Senate can take motion on that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I need to ask you about this response in Texas as a result of, aside from the shooter, now there’s this probe of what the police did with their response that day.

You recognize, after the bloodbath in Parkland, the college officer who was assigned to guard these children was later charged with legal negligence for his inaction. Given what we have realized about what occurred in Texas, ought to we count on the identical there?

VAL DEMINGS: Properly, what we should demand is a radical and full investigation. Margaret, I served as a regulation enforcement officer pre- Columbine. I served as a regulation enforcement officer post-Columbine. Pre- Columbine, we might reply to an lively shooter scenario. We’d safe the perimeter after which we might look ahead to the disaster negotiators and the SWAT crew. I served as a disaster negotiator for 12 years.

Everyone knows post-Columbine there isn’t any time to waste. That the officers on that scene are anticipated to enter these active-shooter conditions. We skilled on it on the Orlando Police Division, and each sworn member, together with the chief of police, went via the active-shooter coaching. So, clearly, that didn’t occur.

The opposite vital factor, these early minutes after the taking pictures, we all know that there is a demand for increasingly data. However the data that we give, particularly once we say an SRO, a faculty useful resource officer went in and mainly engaged the suspect and ammunition or bullets had been fired, and that is not true, the communications — we’ve to be sure that it’s as clear and as correct as potential.

So, there’s loads of work to do there. We’ve got definitely extra questions than solutions. And I do know that we will resolve it.

Look, I do know from my years —

MARGARET BRENNAN: Ought to there be some form of federal probe or some form of faculty taking pictures security board on the federal degree, or is that this all to Texas state police?

VAL DEMINGS: Properly, what we do know is that there have been a number of companies concerned. I personally assume the improper company was in control of that scene. However let me say this, I wasn’t there on the bottom. I do know that law enforcement officials have a troublesome job in these lively shooter conditions, as we have seen time and time once more they’re often outgunned. We all know that.

However we should, Margaret, demand an investigation. And I consider that the FBI — I imply that will be my vote for a federal investigation. However I do consider, since there have been so many companies concerned on the bottom, it is vital that we all know what position each company performed. It is vital that we all know was there any dialogue about entering into? These 19 officers who I am informed had been within the hallway, had been there any discussions between different commanders from different departments? We should know the solutions to these questions. And I believe a federal investigation is definitely so as.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Let me ask you shortly, are you glad with the scope of President Biden’s government order on police reform this week?

VAL DEMINGS: Properly, I definitely assume the responsibility to intervene. And, look, we all know that police departments come in several sizes. Some which are 35,000. Some are as small as 10 or six. And so the extent of coaching that they get is completely different. However responsibility to intervene the de-escalation coaching being included in use of pressure, ensuring that the general public is conscious of legal — or, not legal, however misconduct — it could possibly be legal in some instances. I believe all of these issues are begin.

However, Margaret, that is all they’re.

MARGARET BRENNAN: OK.

VAL DEMINGS: I additionally assume we have to have a look at coaching throughout the board with regulation enforcement and let’s standardize the coaching so the small companies will take pleasure in good coaching, similar to the bigger companies.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Congresswoman Demings, thanks very a lot on your time.

We’ll be proper again.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)

MARGARET BRENNAN: The shootings in each Buffalo and Uvalde have introduced one more diploma of anguish as we honor those that’ve died defending America on this Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, President Biden gave a graduation deal with in Delaware, the place he famous the ache of burying a baby.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the funeral for 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, the final sufferer to be buried following that taking pictures in Buffalo simply two weeks in the past.

(BEGIN VT)

JOE BIDEN (President of the US): And as I communicate, these dad and mom are actually getting ready to bury their youngsters. In the US of America, to bury their youngsters. There’s an excessive amount of violence, an excessive amount of worry, an excessive amount of grief.

KAMALA HARRIS (Vice President of the US): And so this can be a second that requires all good individuals, all God-loving individuals, to face up and say, we won’t stand for this. Sufficient is sufficient.

(END VT)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Sufficient is sufficient. Definitely one thing that is been mentioned earlier than.

This is a have a look at extra of what is been mentioned as historical past seemingly continues to repeat itself.

(BEGIN VT)

MARGARET BRENNAN (voice over): There’s a numbing regularity to every tragic taking pictures in America. However the mass homicide of elementary faculty youngsters is sufficient to take our collective breath away.

JOE BIDEN: To lose a baby is like having a chunk of your soul ripped away.

MARGARET BRENNAN: As we watch these Uvalde dad and mom, we pray that none of us ever bury our youngsters or depend the anguished seconds till we’re informed whether or not our little one survived, that we by no means must resort to DNA samples to determine their physique.

How can American dad and mom endure that nightmare? How can our children?

Up to now decade, there have been 3,500 mass shootings. However how do you measure the collateral injury or the trauma, the nervousness that sits with witnesses and first responders?

We promised to guard our children after Columbine.

BILL CLINTON (Former U.S. President): We a lot do extra to achieve out to our youngsters and educate them to specific their anger and to resolve their conflicts with phrases, not weapons.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And Virginia Tech.

GEORGE W. BUSH (Former U.S. President): Faculties needs to be locations of security and sanctuary and studying.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The slaughter of 20 first graders in Sandy Hook shocked our conscience.

BARACK OBAMA (Former U.S. President): No single regulation, no set of legal guidelines, can get rid of evil from the world or forestall each mindless act of violence in our society. However that may’t be an excuse for inaction.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Congress didn’t act, however since that point Connecticut and different states signed greater than 350 items of gun security laws into regulation.

The upswell of activism amongst teenagers who marched for his or her lives after the 2018 Parkland taking pictures didn’t change federal regulation.

DONALD TRUMP (Former U.S. President): No little one, no instructor, ought to ever be in peril in an American faculty.

MARGARET BRENNAN: However it did result in modest modifications within the state of Florida. Is that sufficient?

As we drop off our personal children in school, the query amongst many dad and mom stays, how can we shield them? And is that this actually the very best we will do?

(END VT)

MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re joined now by two individuals who lived via comparable horrors to what we’ve seen in Uvalde. Nicole Hockley’s son, Dylan, was six years outdated when he was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary Faculty. Hockley is now the CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Basis. Jaclyn Corin was the junior class president at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Excessive Faculty in Parkland, Florida. She and her classmates organized the March for Our Lives in Washington in 2018, and they’re planning one other march right here in just some weeks.

Good morning to each of you.

I am sorry you needed to take heed to that revisiting of historical past. I do know it’s painful. And I thanks each for approaching and talking so bravely right now.

I need to ask you, Nicole, “The Washington Publish” is now reporting that the shooter had a historical past on-line of utilizing threatening language, particularly focusing on violence in opposition to younger girls particularly. He was described as rage-filled, remoted, into video video games.

I do know you are working to boost consciousness of warning indicators. Are these widespread indicators? Is that this what we have to be on the lookout for?

NICOLE HOCKLEY (Co-Founder and CEO, Sandy Hook Promise Basis): Sure. Sadly, in virtually each mass taking pictures or innocence of violence like this, there are indicators current. We simply must be taught to know what to acknowledge, find out how to acknowledge them, after which find out how to take motion. That is what we educate throughout the nation at Sandy Hook Promise, and it has had tangible influence within the lives saved at school deliberate — taking pictures plans averted.

Nonetheless, you want — that is — that is about behavioral change and the way do we all know what to search for and take motion? We additionally then want laws to help and implement these habits. So, it’s — it is an “and” scenario and never an “or.” However understanding the indicators and recognizing them is crucial to stopping violence earlier than it occurs.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What sort of laws? Is that the form of pink flag regulation that’s being promoted?

NICOLE HOCKLEY: Sure. Sure. Extremist (ph) safety orders and background checks, working hand in hand, background checks taking a look at your historical past, what — the place have you ever displayed at-risk behaviors previously, and must you be liable for a firearm. And extremist safety orders, or pink flag legal guidelines is like, what’s your present way of thinking? Are you going into disaster? Are individuals apprehensive about you? Do you have to be briefly separated from weapons with the intention to’t transfer ahead however that you would be able to then de- escalate and get the assistance that you just want after which be deemed secure when you have — ought to have firearms once more.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Jaclyn, I do know that you’re working to arrange a protest right here in Washington within the coming weeks. What is the objective? What is the particular ask?

JACLYN CORIN (Co-Founder, March For Our Lives): Properly, the ask is that our elected officers in our U.S. Congress truly do one thing. I imply, over 150 gun legal guidelines across the nation have been handed on a state degree since 2018, the primary March for Our Lives, after the taking pictures at my highschool in Parkland. You recognize, all the things from elevating the age to purchase a firearms from 18 to 21 in Florida, extremers (ph) safety orders in Virginia, the prohibition of firearms at polling websites in Colorado.

However the actuality is, is that these state legal guidelines shouldn’t be sufficient. It wasn’t sufficient to forestall the mass taking pictures in Buffalo two weeks in the past or the mass taking pictures in Uvalde a pair days in the past. So, we’re getting again on the market and calling on our U.S. Congress to really care this time round as a result of youngsters are dying.

MARGARET BRENNAN: On this elementary faculty they had been youngsters. In your highschool, lots of your colleagues — you, your self, are of voting age now. Is that this one thing that you just see actual political mobilization round, significantly going into, for instance, November, and the midterm races? Is that this one thing that you just see a motion forming round?

JACLYN CORIN: Completely. I imply, the fact is, is that younger individuals are completely terrified on this nation, and rightly so. I imply getting shot is the main reason for dying amongst younger individuals now. And we will not even enter the areas which are imagined to make us really feel the most secure, the locations the place we’re meant to develop and develop into educated residents with out fearing that we’re going to be shot lifeless in our seats.

You recognize, I am 4 years faraway from the taking pictures at my highschool and I nonetheless worry that I picked a seat just a little to shut — or just a little too removed from an emergency exit in my faculty lecture corridor. And no scholar on this nation ought to must really feel that means.

In 2018, we noticed report youth voter turnout in these elections. About 36 % of youth voter turnout, which was the very best ever in a midterm election, and I hope that we will push to make that proportion even bigger this yr in 2022.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Nicole, I do know your son, Jake, survived the bloodbath at Sandy Hook. How does a baby course of trauma like this?

NICOLE HOCKLEY: A fantastic query. He is nonetheless processing. And generally he talks about it, generally he would not. Nonetheless, he can be turning 18 on the 4th of July and he is aware of one of many first issues he’ll do is register to vote. That is — you realize, for 10 years that is all he is recognized is dying by firearm and getting ready within the lively shooter drills for imminent faculty shootings. That is what this technology has grown up with. And I do not know the way you course of that as a result of it turns into a part of your regular psyche now. That is what they count on. That is what they reside with each day. And because of this they’ll be those to assist create the change that we adults haven’t been capable of ship for them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do both of you consider that the reply right here, and even a part of the reply right here, is extra police presence in colleges?

JACLYN CORIN: I am going to go first on that.

NICOLE HOCKLEY: I don’t.

Sorry, go forward, Jaclyn.

JACLYN CORIN: I imply, I don’t. I imply, clearly, it is despicable that it took so lengthy for police to enter in Uvalde. And I keep in mind feeling so offended on the armed faculty useful resource officer at my faculty who refused to enter the constructing.

And that goes to indicate that evidently having armed safety current doesn’t forestall mass shooters from finishing up violence. And the fact is, is that if we’re speaking about what to do as soon as a shooter has entry to a college, it is simply too late. Police — extra police in colleges, arming law enforcement officials, arming lecturers particularly, shouldn’t be the reply.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And also you agree with that, Nicole?

NICOLE HOCKLEY: I completely agree. It is about, how can we get forward of it. By the point they get to the college, it is too late, and there is not sufficient proof to counsel that armed safety on the faculty can be something aside from one other casualty or simply not useful in any respect.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What about restrictions on ammunition gross sales, high- capability magazines? These issues that the president says needs to be talked about however should not being mentioned within the U.S. Capital proper now?

NICOLE HOCKLEY: Personally, I’m a fan of restrictions on high-capacity magazines as a result of the one goal of getting a high-capacity magazines is to propel as many bullets as potential in a brief time period. There’s probably not a civilian use, aside from goal taking pictures, however you’ll be able to’t hunt with that, you’ll be able to’t — it isn’t good for private self-protection. It’s for killing. And, personally, I do know that within the Sandy Hook scenario, as a result of the shooter needed to cease, both as a result of his journal jammed or as a result of he needed to change his ammunition clip, a number of youngsters had been allowed to flee. My son was not one in every of them, however these few seconds could make all the distinction when it comes to saving lives.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Jaclyn, thanks, Nicole, thanks, on your time right now and for sharing your views.

We’ll be again in a second.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)

MARGARET BRENNAN: We go away you right now with a have a look at these we misplaced in Uvalde.

ON SCREEN TEXT: Nevaeh Bravo, age 10.

Jackie Gazares.

Makkenna Elrod.

Jose Flores, age 10.

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, age 10.

Irma Garcia, age 48.

Yziyah Garcia, age 8.

Amerie Joe Garza, age 10.

Xavier James Lopez.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, age 10.

Tess Mata.

Miranda Mathis.

Eva Mireles, age 44.

Alithia Ramirez, age 10.

Annabell Rodriguez, age 10.

Maite Rodriguez.

Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, age 10.

Layla Salazar, age 10.

Jailah Silguero, age 10.

Eliahana Torres, age 10.

Rogelio Torres, age 10.

Robb Elementary Faculty, Uvalde, Texas, Might 24, 2022.

(ANNOUNCEMENTS)