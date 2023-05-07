Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on May 7, 2023





On the newest episode of “Face the Nation,” moderated through Margaret Brennan, more than a few leaders mentioned the contemporary gun violence incidents throughout America, in addition to the looming doable disaster at the Southern border. The program featured visitors equivalent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

One of the details of dialogue used to be the contemporary mass taking pictures at an outlet mall outdoor Dallas, which claimed the lives of 8 folks and injured seven others. The shooter wore frame armor and used to be armed with an AR-15-style weapon.

The dialog then grew to become to the Southern border, with Title 42 restrictions set to run out Thursday and a surge of migrants anticipated. This has resulted in issues about imaginable political rigidity and a humanitarian disaster.

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas spoke about arrangements which have been in the works for over a year-and-a-half to handle the migration surge that is expected at the border. The management has arrange processing facilities in Colombia and Guatemala, on the other hand, further lawful pathways also are to be had.

The dialogue additionally touched on the contemporary abortion restrictions handed through the North Carolina Republican legislature and the doable for a default on America’s debt.

In addition to the political and social problems mentioned on the program, there used to be additionally protection of the contemporary mass taking pictures in Texas and the devastation it led to. The investigation into this tragedy remains to be ongoing.

Overall, the program tackled a spread of advanced problems affecting America’s electorate, from gun violence to immigration and monetary balance.