Fun Facts about Oklahoma

Oklahoma is also famous for its nickname, “The Sooner State.”



Oklahoma's official state meal, as set forth in 1988 by House Concurrent Resolution 1083, is black-eyed peas, chicken-fried steak, okra, squash, corn on the cob, cornbread, barbecue pork, biscuits, sausage and gravy, grits, strawberries and pecan pie.



It follows, then, that the shopping cart was invented in Oklahoma. Sylvan Goldman, owner of the Piggly Wiggly supermarket chain in Oklahoma City, conceived of the “folding basket carrier” in 1937 after brainstorming ways for customers to carry their groceries.



Because of the frequent sightings, there is an annual Big Foot Festival in eastern Oklahoma.



Check it: Voicemail was patented by a man from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gordon Matthews created the technology in the 1970s and patented VMX (Voice Mailbox Express) in the 1980s.



According to the Aerospace Corporation, an Oklahoman is the only person to have ever been hit by falling “space junk.” The woman, hit by falling debris from the U.S. Delta II rocket, was not injured, but she did think twice before imparting the lessons of Chicken Little’s cautionary tale on her children.



Each April, the town of Beaver, Oklahoma, is host to the World Championship Cow Chip Throw. You can enter one of four divisions: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Teams (4 people) and VIP. The tradition began in the 1970s as a way to pay homage to Oklahoma’s early settlers, who would trade wagonloads of cow chips (which were used as cooking fuel) for for food and supplies.



Back in the old days—we’re talking Triassic-old—Oklahoma was located near the equator.



Nowadays, Oklahoma City, the state capital, is equidistant from Los Angeles and New York City.



Everyone knows that Oklahoma is where the wind comes sweeping down the plain; but perhaps you were unaware that the nation’s first Tornado Warning was issued in Oklahoma on March 25, 1948. Thanks, in part, to the warning, no injuries resulted from the tornado that touched down at Tinker Air Force base that evening.



The state flower is mistletoe. Pucker up!



Oklahoma City is also one of only two state capital cities whose name includes the name of the state. Can you think of the other?



Oklahoma serves as headquarters for thirty-nine American Indian tribes.



At around 200, Oklahoma has more man-made lakes than any other state.



Please do not try to catch a whale in any of those manmade lakes; whaling is illegal in the state of Oklahoma.



Some Oklahoma cities with silly names: Loco, Cookietown, Bushyhead, Corn, Moon, Forty-One, and IXL.



Oklahoma is one of the top producers of gypsum in the US. Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral made up of calcium sulfate dihydrate.



The first major league sports franchise based in Oklahoma is the NBA’s New Orleans Hornets.



Oklahoma has more than 200 man-made lakes.



In Oklahoma, it is against the law to take a bite from someone else’s hamburger.



Currently, Oklahoma does not have any nuclear power plants.



Oklahoma is one of the leading manufacturers of food, aircraft, and natural gas.



Oklahoma is home to amphibians as well, like the gray tree frogs and woodhouse toads. With a length of five inches, it is the state’s largest toad. Reptiles that live here include snapping turtles, copperhead snakes, and American alligators. Plus, some of the most incredible natural attractions in the United States are in Oklahoma. Tourists from all over the world travel millions of miles to see the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Over here, visitors can experience up-close with 59,000 acres of free-roaming wildlife. Another tourist attraction is the Great Salt Plains State Park in Jet, Oklahoma. It’s the only place in the world where you can dig for hourglass-shaped selenite crystals.

