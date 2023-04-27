Funding cuts threaten Illinois victim services agencies | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Services for rape, child abuse and domestic violence victims in Illinois will be cut back this summer because of a change in the federal government funding formula for the Crime Victims Fund.

“We are looking at $9.5 million in funding – just for sexual violence services – not being available,” said Jaya Kolisetty, executive director of RACES, the Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services in Champaign, one of 31 rape crisis centers in Illinois. “The potential impact across the state is devastating.”

Many victims of sexual violence do not report the crime to law enforcement. Many do not confide in anyone. The national estimates are 1 in 5 women and 1 in 33 men will experience an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetimes.

For children the numbers are more alarming. One in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will experience sexual assault.

“RACES has been providing services to rape victims and helping them heal for 50 years,” Kolisetty told The Center Square.

RACES has a 24-hour hotline for rape victims. It does rape prevention work with the schools. In the event of a rape, RACES crisis intervention sends advocates to meet victims at emergency rooms and police stations. If the victims want their help, RACES advocates stay with them through the hospital exam process and law enforcement questioning.

“We let them know that they are not alone…that they did not do anything wrong,” Kolisetty said.

For the long term, RACES connects victims with legal services and provides therapy services free of charge to victims ages 3 and older.

“It is our therapy programs that will be hit the hardest if we don’t come up with replacement funding,” Kolisetty said.

Providing therapy is critical for healing, she said. Victims of violent crime and victims of child sexual abuse may not seek therapy until many years after their rapes. When the victims are ready to talk, RACES has five therapists on staff, Kolisetty said.

“So many survivors feel isolated and alone.” Kolisetty said. “They deserve to be heard and believed. We are here to start that conversation.”

The waiting list for therapy is six months or more, Kolisetty said. RACES had been looking forward to finally eliminating the wait list this year when in February they learned about the severe federal funding cuts. Now they are working aggressively to prevent cutbacks.

“We will not go quietly,” Kolisetty said.

The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault is seeking $12 million in additional state funding for Illinois rape crisis centers to help avert severe cutbacks this summer.