Fundraiser held for armed security at North Texas school





Parents at George W. Bush Elementary School in Wylie, Texas, have taken it upon themselves to fundraise for an armed security officer on campus. Though the school opened in 2016, it wasn’t till a contemporary school capturing in Uvalde that oldsters identified the will for an armed officer on campus. The school is situated out of doors town limits in unincorporated Collin County, that means it falls out of doors the jurisdiction of within reach police departments. This additionally signifies that patrols within the space are basically the duty of Collin County sheriff’s deputies, however as there have been up to now none devoted to George W. Bush Elementary, oldsters were elevating cash to pay for an off-duty deputy to be on campus all the way through school hours. As the school isn’t technically inside of a town, investment for a full-time security officer has fallen on oldsters’ shoulders -something some oldsters want wasn’t essential. Texas House Bill 3, recently into account, will require school districts in Texas to position at least one armed officer or worker on each and every campus right through the state – and supply state investment to take action. For now, oldsters at George W. Bush Elementary are devoted to investment the $86,400 for a full-time security officer and can cling a fundraiser to lend a hand pay for it.