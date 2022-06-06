Funeral held for Alithia Ramirez, Uvalde girl who “dreamt of going to art school in Paris”

Mourners on Sunday remembered a woman who was an aspiring artist, whose pleasure at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed damaged hearts all over the world.

Alithia Ramirez was among the many 19 kids who, together with their two lecturers, died on Might 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fireplace with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary Faculty in Uvalde, Texas. Alithia’s funeral was Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church. Funerals will proceed into mid-June.

Alithia was a loving and caring woman who liked to attract.

Her obituary described her as sensible and an “extraordinarily loving younger girl who dreamt of attending artwork faculty in Paris. She was very dependable, all the time wished to deal with everybody, and was a job mannequin to her siblings.”

Alithia’s dad and mom met with President Joe Biden throughout his go to to Uvalde on Might 29, KENS-TV reported. They stated Mr. Biden requested if he might have one in all her drawings to hold within the White Home.

Ryan Ramirez stated Mr. Biden advised the dad and mom, ‘Each time we hold it up, we’re going to ship you an image of the place it’s hanging, and you’re free to see it anytime.”

Ryan Ramirez rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard concerning the taking pictures. He advised KTRK-TV he merely wished to search out his daughter and take her residence.

After her dying, a photograph was proven all over the world of Alithia, smiling broadly as she wore a tie-dye T-shirt that learn: “Out of single digits” and “I am 10.” Her birthday was April 28.

10-year-old Alithia Ramirez was among the many victims of the Uvalde faculty taking pictures

Her father later posted that very same photograph on Fb with no phrases, however with Alithia sporting angel wings.

“It is a mother or father’s nightmare. That is the worst of the worst,” Ryan Ramirez advised KENS-TV on Wednesday.

CBS DFW reported {that a} yr earlier than her dying, Alithia Ramirez helped a pair get by the lack of their son Nico, who was her finest pal.

“They have been each very form, very caring, liked artwork. That was the primary cause why they grew to become buddies,” stated Fernanda Sedeno, Nico’s mother. “Once we broke the information that we have been transferring to Dallas, they have been each very, very heartbroken.”

Sedeno additionally needed to break the information to Alithia final yr that her finest pal was struck and killed by a automotive in Grand Prairie. It was devastating, however Alithia grew to become a shocking supply of power and luxury for Nico’s household.

“I by no means imagined that this little woman could be mature sufficient to say, ‘Hey, you recognize what, I need to be in contact. I need to verify in. I need to make you a portray and convey a smile to your face,'” recalled Sedeno.

The drawing Alithia despatched to console Nico’s dad and mom exhibits him sketching her portrait in heaven whereas she attracts his on earth.

“What blew my thoughts away is her being so younger sufficient to understand we misplaced a toddler, to maintain checking on us even after we misplaced him, to maintain reaching out,” Sedeno stated