Funeral held for Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia, husband, and student Jose Manuel Flores Jr.

Two extra victims of the mass capturing at Robb Elementary Faculty have been laid to relaxation in Uvalde Wednesday, together with one in all two lecturers killed within the gunfire.

Funerals for the 21 victims are scheduled to proceed by way of mid-June.

Irma and Jose Garcia

A joint service was held for 48-year-old Irma Linda Garcia, a fourth-grade instructor at Robb, and her husband, 50-year-old Jose Antonio Garcia, Wednesday morning at Sacred Coronary heart Catholic Church.

Jose Garcia died of a coronary heart assault two days after his spouse was killed within the capturing. Irma Garcia’s nephew instructed The New York Instances that after Jose visited her memorial, he got here dwelling and “just about fell over.”

Joe and Irma Garcia. (John Martinez)

The 2 have been highschool sweethearts with a “a love that was stunning and type,” their obituaries learn.

Irma was in her 23rd yr of educating at Robb and co-taught with 44-year-old Eva Mireles, one other capturing sufferer. Irma beloved barbecuing along with her husband, listening to music and taking nation cruises to Concan, on the Frio river, she wrote in her biography on the varsity’s web site.

The couple leaves behind 4 youngsters.

Jose Manuel Flores Jr.

A service for Jose Manuel Flores Jr. was held Wednesday afternoon at Sacred Coronary heart Catholic Church.

Flores, 10, had acquired an award for making the distinction roll the morning of the capturing, his uncle, Christopher Salazar, instructed The Washington Post.

“He was a really glad little boy,” Salazar stated. “He beloved each his mother and father … and beloved to giggle and have enjoyable,” Salazar stated.

He’s survived by his mother and father and 5 siblings.