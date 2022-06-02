Funerals held for Uvalde students Eliahana Torres, Nevaeh Bravo and Maranda Mathis

Three extra college students slain within the Robb Elementary faculty mass taking pictures have been laid to relaxation in Uvalde on Thursday.

Ten-year-olds Eliahana Torres and Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo and 11-year-old Maranda Gail Mathis have been three of 21 college students and lecturers killed final week by an 18-year-old gunman. Companies for the victims started Tuesday and are scheduled by mid-June.

Eliahana Torres

Eliahana’s service was held Thursday morning at Speeding-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.

Her household wrote in her obituary that she was “a loving and compassionate one that liked to be foolish.”

Eliahana Torres was fatally shot Might 24 at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde.

Eliahana liked softball, and was presupposed to play in her final sport of the season the day of the taking pictures, her aunt mentioned final week on Fb. Her household mentioned she liked watching TikTok movies and was identified for her lovely smile.

Eliahana “was a grasp of jests and liked making folks giggle,” her obituary reads. “At such a younger age, she was nurturing and all the time placing others earlier than herself.”

Eliahana is survived by her dad and mom and 4 siblings.

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh’s service was held Thursday at Sacred Coronary heart Catholic Church.

Hours after asking for any updates on Nevaeh’s whereabouts final Tuesday, her cousin Emily Grace Ayala posted on Fb that she was “flying with the angels above.”

Nevaeh Bravo was fatally shot Might 24 at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde.

“We love you Nevaeh very a lot princess!” she wrote.

Naveah is survived by her dad and mom and three siblings.

Maranda Mathis

Maranda’s funeral service was held Thursday afternoon at Speeding-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.

Her household mentioned in her obituary that Maranda had a “large, loving coronary heart.” She liked unicorns, mermaids, and the colour purple.

“She was candy, sensible and a shy tomboy who loved being inside nature and spending time outside,” her obituary says. “Those that knew Maranda, knew her nice creativeness.”

She is survived by her dad and mom and brother.