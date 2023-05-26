Texas

Funnel cloud spotted over south Miami

May 26, 2023
BC_Reporter

News reported the sighting of a funnel cloud over south Miami, along with news of impending stormy weather in the Southeast over Memorial Day weekend. The Weather Channel’s meteorologist, Alex Wilson, has provided the forecast. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning them on now.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram