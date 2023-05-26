News reported the sighting of a funnel cloud over south Miami, along with news of impending stormy weather in the Southeast over Memorial Day weekend. The Weather Channel’s meteorologist, Alex Wilson, has provided the forecast. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning them on now.
Funnel cloud spotted over south Miami
