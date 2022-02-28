Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’

Did you watch?

Madea is back at it again with the hellurrrrious shenanigans–this time, channeling her inner-Beyoncé, quoting esteemed WAPtivist Cardi B, and running up on Rosa Parks in quite possibly her most hysterical movie ever.

Tyler Perry is a menace 💀 pic.twitter.com/qrDk075t8u — 𝑰 𝑳𝒖𝒉 𝑮𝒐𝒅 ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) February 25, 2022

The trending Netflix film stars fan faves from across the Madeaverse including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) and a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll best known for portraying Madea-esque character Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys.’

“When I tell you I want you to laugh so hard that you can’t stop! I MEAN IT! We’ve been going through too much in this world! All I want this movie to do is just make you laugh out loud for real! Coming on February 25th to @netflix!” tweeted Perry.

‘A Madea Homecoming’ centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebration.

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with EW. “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?’”

We caught up with Tyler Perry to chat about Madea's long-awaited homecoming, how he comes up with creative marketing concepts like having Madea wear the same outfit as Mary J. Blige, not paying attention to social media, the importance of Black history month and more in our interview.

All these years later and we FINALLY get to see👀 how it went down between Madea & Rosa!!!

😂😂😂 #MadeaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/emaqDSKGsL — Miss BS♒ (@MissB_U_Tful) February 26, 2022

What was your fave part of 'A Madea Homecoming?'