Future of STEM Scholars Initiative Raises More Than $17 Million to Support STEM Education at HBCUs

A number of main organizations within the chemical and affiliated industries have introduced their DEI program, the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI). It has raised $17 million to fund greater than 350 college students attending HBCU colleges.
In keeping with a release by the American Chemistry Council, FOSSI helps college students from underrepresented communities pursuing research in a variety of STEM fields, together with mechanical engineering, chemistry, and environmental sciences.
Final 12 months, this system’s first, 151 scholarships had been offered to HBCU college students. This fall, FOSSI’s program will help 144 extra scholarships for HBCU college students as a part of its aim to help 1,000 scholarships by 2025.
Jadyn Fleming, a 2021 FOSSI scholarship recipient attending Spelman School, shared how very important FOSSI’s scholarship was to her and different HBCU college students.
“FOSSI helps not solely me, however HBCU college students nationwide to pursue their objectives…By assuaging a portion of the monetary burdens that I’m dealing with, FOSSI has invested in the way forward for STEM.”
FOSSI’s help of HBCU STEM college students goes past tuition help. This system additionally connects college students with greater than 50 company sponsors, together with Chevron, Cargill, and ExxonMobil. It features a four-year abilities growth program that can present management coaching, mentoring, and internship alternatives at organizations that help FOSSI’s mission.
“With an formidable aim of funding 1,000 HBCU college students, FOSSI goals to have a big and significant affect on the longer term workforce,” Mark Vergnano, FOSSI’s chairman and former CEO of The Chemours Co., stated in an announcement. “These gifted scholarship recipients carry new and various views to assist innovate the options that can deal with international challenges like clear power and local weather change.”
HBCU colleges have benefitted from a slew of pupil applications and college-to-career pipelines in STEM topics and expertise. Apple, Google, Amazon, Strada, and even Walmart have all began HBCU applications within the aftermath of the 2020 Black Lives Matter motion and deal with racial justice.
“It made an enormous distinction, figuring out I might depend on that funding. Plus, the mentoring program has been very useful. It’s given me perception into how enterprise works and what I can count on as soon as I end my diploma,” Carlton Carter, a sophomore at Southern College, added.