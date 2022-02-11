Future Seeks Kevin Samuels Therapy Sesh In ‘Worst Day’ Music Video

Rapper Future is mocking his tendency to be toxic in his latest video for his anti-Valentines Day tune ‘Worst Day’ and he’s getting some help from the King of keeping it funky (and sometimes filthy) with his relationship advice, Mr. Kevin Samuels himself.

Future teased his sitdown with the Kevin Samuels earlier this week, drawing excitement on social media. In the short conversation with Samuels, Future shared his grief over spending too much money on women, although he can’t help himself.

This link-up made sense to Future’s fans since he’s had a reputation as being a player. Future is a father of seven and has been linked to a plethora of women romantically in the public eye. Meanwhile, Samuels is known for his commentary online about what it takes to attract and be a high-value man.

With Valentines Day just a few days away, Future raps about why this day causes him some music chaos and confusion. The video showcases the theme of the song as Future rotates a handful of dates on V-day while he seeks counseling from Samuels over his “addiction.”

Hit play to see it for yourself!