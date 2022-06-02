() G. ENTERTAINMENT proudly presents Indianapolis’ Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Weekend Kick-Off with the “What the Funk” Concert | Press releases

() G. ENTERTAINMENT proudly presents Indianapolis’ Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Weekend Kick-Off with the “What the Funk” Live performance
That includes Zapp, Lakeside, Common White Band, The Bar-Kays, Klymaxx (that includes Bernadette Cooper), Bother Funk, Circle Metropolis Band, & The Ebony Rhythm Funk Marketing campaign; Powered by Media Sponsor SHEEN MAGAZINE
(Black PR Wire) INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Kicking off his return to nationwide live performance promotion in 2021, veteran Promoter Geno Shelton’s 3-Metropolis “A Evening of Legends” tour that includes Charlie Wilson and the Isley Brothers shook the levels like a 7.5 earthquake. Nonetheless driving that wave, Shelton (higher often called DJ Geno) can also be having fun with the highlight “Black Live performance Promoters” are lastly getting for profitable nationwide excursions. For 2022 DJ Geno’s Leisure and Advertising and marketing Firm Reward God Leisure (leisure division of guardian firm G. Leisure) introduces the inaugural Juneteenth Music Pageant referred to as “What the Funk“ (WTF). DJ Geno says, “We wished to unapologetically salute the historic Juneteenth weekend with the inaugural Juneteenth Music Pageant and Summit. So, prepare for a whole weekend of honoring ancestral freedom beginning Saturday, June 18, a night stuffed with spectacular performances by iconic teams. We have been cooped up lengthy sufficient, and it is time to celebration to the beat of era-defining music by super-groups similar to Zapp, The Authentic Lakeside, Common White Band, The Bar-Kays, Klymaxx (that includes Bernadette Cooper), Bother Funk, Circle Metropolis Band, and The Ebony Rhythm Funk Marketing campaign.” Sunday, June 19, would be the inaugural “What the Funk Summit” with the theme “Every thing You Have to Know About The Music, The Music Enterprise, and The Music Business,” hosted by Grammy Winner/Soul Music Corridor of Famer “Uncle Jamz.” This 1-Day session will completely study the leisure business from a music perspective. Panelists may have a real-time (fireside-chat) on other ways to accumulate earnings inside the music business with out being precise artists. Attendees can even have the chance to obtain informational instruments that present a stable return on funding (ROI).
Tickets can be found now via Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. For extra data, go to www.DjGeno.web.
Reward God Leisure
Reward God Leisure (leisure division of guardian firm G. Leisure) is a full-service leisure and advertising and marketing firm with over (25) years of expertise, based mostly in Indianapolis, IN. Based by Geno Shelton, PGE continues to be the premier Occasion Promotion, Advertising and marketing, and Leisure Firms within the Midwest.
What the Funk Live performance
The inaugural WTF live performance can be a night stuffed with spectacular performances by iconic era-defining teams.
What the Funk Summit
The inaugural “WTFS” (hosted by Multi-Platinum Grammy/Billboard Winner/Soul Music Corridor of Famer/ “Uncle Jamz“) can be a full of life (and informative) 1-Day convention that completely examines the leisure business from a music perspective. Panelists may have “Actual-Time” discussions on other ways to accumulate earnings inside the music business with out being precise artists. Attendees will obtain informational instruments that present a stable return on funding (ROI), similar to recommendations on merchandising, branding, correct mixing/mastering of music, promotions/advertising and marketing, social media, reside reveals, and figuring out the enterprise aspect of the music business. Grammy Winners (and Nominees), Stellar Award Nominees, Billboard Charting Producers, Platinum Promoting Musicians, Multi-Award Beat-Makers, Writers, and extra are confirmed panelists.
The content material and opinions expressed inside this press launch are these of the writer(s) and/or represented corporations, and usually are not essentially shared by Black PR Wire. The writer(s) and/or represented corporations are solely chargeable for the information and the accuracy of the content material of this Press launch. Black PR Wire reserves the appropriate to reject a press launch if, within the view of Black PR Wire, the content material of the discharge is unsuitable for distribution.