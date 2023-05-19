



Leaders from the sector’s maximum tough democracies met on Friday to discuss new measures to sanction Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine. The talks come forward of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s look on the Group of Seven summit on Sunday. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, showed Zelenskyy’s attendance, pointing out that his bodily presence was once the most important to protect Ukraine’s pursuits. During the summit, new sanctions are set to be imposed on Russia, with a focal point on imposing current sanctions and preserving to account the ones accountable for the warfare effort. In addition, Japan’s push to make nuclear disarmament a significant a part of the summit will likely be mentioned in gentle of Russia’s nuclear threats in opposition to Ukraine, North Korea’s missile assessments, and China’s rising nuclear arsenal.