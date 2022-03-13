Gabby Petito case: A timeline of her disappearance and homicide

“Van Life” vlogger Gabby Petito was reported lacking on September 11, 2021. What occurred between her and her fiancé has been lacking within the days main as much as her demise?

July 2021: New adventures

Briian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in the beginning of their journey on July 4, 2021. Brian Laundrie/Instagram



Petito and Laundrie go away New York for what was presupposed to be a four-month, cross-country journey visiting and tenting in nationwide parks. They plan to sleep of their van and doc their travels on Instagram and YouTube.

August 12, 2021: Disorderly conduct cease

Gabby Petito is seen speaking to a Moab, Utah, police officer after police pulled over the van she was touring in with fiancé Brian Laundrie close to the doorway to Arches Nationwide Park on August 12, 2021. Moab Police Division



A 911 name is positioned by somebody who studies seeing a confrontation between Gabby and Brian. The caller mentioned he noticed Laundrie hit Petito. Police in Moab, Utah, are dispatched and pull the van over. It’s unclear in the event that they knew the main points of the 911 name. Police bodycam video exhibits Petito crying and upset. The police report says that Petito hit Laundrie, however no arrests had been made. The couple is separated for the evening – Laundrie checks right into a resort and Petito stays within the van.

August 19, 2021: “Van Life”

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie as seen in a video posted to YouTube on August 19, 2021. Gabby Petito/YouTube



Petito and Laundrie submit a video on YouTube referred to as “Van Life: Starting Our Van Life Journey.” The photographs present them laughing and kissing.

August 24, 2021: Seen in Salt Lake Metropolis

Petito and Laundrie are reportedly seen leaving a resort in Salt Lake Metropolis.

August 25, 2021: Gabby’s final submit

Gabby Petito’s final submit on Instagram was this picture on August 25, 2021. Gabby Petito/Instagram



The van is noticed at Grand Teton Nationwide Park. That is additionally the final day a submit is made to Petito’s Instagram account.

August 27, 2021: An odd textual content

Gabby Petito Discover Gabby/Fb



In keeping with a search warrant, on August 27, Petito’s mom says she receives an odd textual content from Gabby’s telephone. It learn, “Are you able to assist Stan, I simply maintain getting his voicemails and missed calls.” Stan is Gabby’s grandfather, however her mom says Gabby by no means referred to him by his first title. Gabby’s mom mentioned it was out of character and regarding.

August 29, 2021: Hitchhiking claims

Miranda Baker posts on her TikTok claiming she picked up Brian Laundrie, who was hitchhiking alone.

August 30, 2021: One other textual content

Petito’s mother says she receives a textual content from Gabby’s telephone. She would not touch upon what it mentioned however in response to some studies it learn “no service in yosemite”.

September 1, 2021: Brian returns dwelling

In keeping with police, Laundrie returns to North Port, Florida, the place he lived with Gabby — however he was alone.

September 11, 2021: Gabby reported lacking

On September 11, 2021, Nicole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mom, information a lacking particular person’s report with the Suffolk County, New York, Police Division. WCBS



Gabby’s mom information a lacking particular person’s report with the Suffolk County, New York, Police Division after not listening to from her since late August.

September 13, 2021: The place is Brian?

Laundrie’s dad and mom inform police Brian left the household’s dwelling for a hike within the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida.

September 14, 2021: Households torn aside

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito Gabby Petito/YouTube



Brian Laundrie’s household points an announcement by means of their lawyer saying that they intend to stay within the background whereas the seek for Gabby is underway. Petito’s household points an announcement accusing Laundrie of refusing to inform them the place he final noticed Gabby.

September 15, 2021: An individual of curiosity

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in an Instagram submit from March 17, 2020 — their one-year anniversary. Gabby Petito/Instagram



North Port Police say that Laundrie is refusing to cooperate and title him as an individual of curiosity in Petito’s disappearance.

September 16, 2021: A plea for assist

Joe Petito appeals to the general public to return ahead with any data that might assist investigators. “I am asking for assist from the dad and mom of Brian and I am asking for the assistance of the relations and associates of the Laundrie household as nicely,” he mentioned. “No matter you are able to do to verify my daughter comes dwelling, I am asking for that assist. There’s nothing else that issues to me now.” WINK



North Port Police maintain a press convention. Gabby’s father asks everybody to assist discover his daughter.

September 18, 2021: The seek for Brian

Members of the North Port Police Division collect to seek for Brian Laundrie on September 18, 2021. North Port Police Division



The seek for Laundrie begins within the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve. His dad and mom say that was the place he was headed the final time they noticed him.

September 19, 2021: Stays discovered

Authorities say they discovered stays close to Grand Teton Nationwide Park in Wyoming the place the van was beforehand noticed.

September 20, 2021: FBI raid



FBI raids Brian Laundrie’s dwelling, warrants make clear Petito disappearance 02:18

Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s dwelling, seizing his automobile and a tough drive which will include “proof {that a} felony has been dedicated.”

September 21, 2021: Gabby is recognized

Gabby Petito photographed at Bryce Canyon Nationwide Park on July 21, 2021. Gabby Petito/Instagram



A coroner confirms that the stays present in Wyoming is Gabby Petito and decided the preliminary method of demise is murder. The FBI announce they’re taking on the legal investigation, and authorities proceed to seek for Laundrie within the Carlton Reserve.

September 23, 2021: Arrest warrant issued

A federal court docket in Wyoming points an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. He is charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals value greater than $1,00Zero in the course of the time Petito went lacking.

September 24, 2021: A vigil for Gabby

A candlelight vigil is held for Petito in her hometown of Blue Level, New York.

September 25, 2021: Serving to others

The Gabby Petito Basis. Nobody ought to have to search out their baby on their very own. We’re creating this basis to present assets and steering on bringing their youngsters dwelling. We wish to assist individuals in related conditions as Gabby. #gabbypetito https://t.co/oaX4BsPcYj pic.twitter.com/I9tz5q6Hcc — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 25, 2021

Petito’s father pronounces the creation of the Gabby Petito Basis to “assist individuals in related conditions as Gabby” and supply assets and steering for fogeys trying to find lacking youngsters.

September 26, 2021: Saying goodbye



Household and associates mourn Gabby Petito at memorial 02:39

Over 1,00Zero individuals attend a public memorial service for Petito at a Lengthy Island, New York, funeral dwelling. The service was additionally streamed on-line.

September 28, 2021: “Flip your self in”

Petito’s household and their legal professional thanked regulation enforcement on Tuesday and urges Laundrie to show himself in to authorities.

October 6, 2021: Laundrie’s travels in August

Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie/Instagram



Brian Laundrie flew cross-country to go to his dad and mom’ dwelling in Florida throughout his journey with Gabby Petito, in response to the Laundrie household’s lawyer, Steven Bertolini. The legal professional says Laundrie flew dwelling on August 17 and returned to Utah on August 23, 4 days earlier than Petito was final seen. Laundrie flew to Florida to get some provides and shut a storage unit to save cash, Bertolini instructed CBS Information. He says Laundrie and Petito had been fascinated about extending their street journey.

October 12, 2021: Gabby Petito strangled to demise, coroner says

The coroner in Teton County, Wyoming, pronounces Gabby Petito died by strangulation. Dr. Brent Blue mentioned the way of demise continues to be thought of a murder, backing preliminary post-mortem outcomes that had been launched final month. Petito’s physique was exterior for 3-Four weeks earlier than it was found, the Blue mentioned. He declined to touch upon whether or not Petito is believed to have died within the location she was discovered, or whether or not her physique was buried.

October 20, 2021: Obvious human stays discovered at Carlton Reserve

The FBI confirms that authorities have discovered “what seems to be human stays” on the website the place they had been trying to find Brian Laundrie. Particular agent Michael McPherson additionally says authorities discovered private gadgets close by — together with a backpack and pocket book — that the imagine belong to Laundrie. The suspected human stays had been present in an space beforehand underwater, the FBI mentioned. Authorities are investigating whether or not the stays belong to Brian Laundrie.

October 21, 2021: Brian Laundrie’s stays recognized, FBI says

The FBI confirms human stays discovered a day earlier at a Florida reserve belong to Brian Laundrie. The discovery comes after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and demise of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

November 23, 2020: Legal professional: Brian Laundrie dies by suicide

Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the pinnacle and his method of demise was suicide, in response to his household’s legal professional Steven Bertolino.

January 21, 2022: Brian Laundrie claimed “duty” for Gabby Petito’s demise in pocket book, says FBI

In its ultimate report on the investigation into Gabby Petito‘s demise, the FBI studies that Brian Laundrie claimed duty for his fiancée’s demise in a pocket book discovered close to his stays. The FBI in Denver, which led the investigation, says a pocket book, a backpack and a revolver had been discovered close to the stays later recognized as Laundrie. Within the pocket book was Laundrie’s written confession, the FBI says. The FBI additionally confirms that Laundrie had been “making an attempt to deceive regulation enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was nonetheless alive” by persevering with a textual content chain between their two telephones after she is believed to have died.”

March 11, 2022: Gabby Petito’s household sues Brian Laundrie’s dad and mom

The dad and mom of Gabby Petito declare in a brand new Florida lawsuit that Brian Laundrie instructed his dad and mom he had killed her earlier than he returned dwelling alone from their ill-fated western journey in a transformed van. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Sarasota County Circuit Court docket contends that Laundrie instructed his dad and mom on Aug. 28 that he had killed Petito, 22, his fiancee of a couple of yr on the time. The lawsuit contends that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie hid that their son had confessed to the homicide from investigators and Petito’s dad and mom whereas the seek for Gabby Petito was ongoing.