Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch Kids Clothing Line With Kaavia James

At just 3 years old, little Kaavia James has already immersed herself in an entrepreneurial endeavor. Thanks to her famous parents, Kaavia is the owner of her own clothing line for kids.
In collaboration with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack, Kaavia released the first collection from the Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection, Vanity Fair reports.
The new pieces are inspired by Kaavia’s love for style, imagination, family, and friendship.
It’s right up Kaavia’s alley, Union says of her young daughter who has been into fashion since “she could walk.”
“When we were designing this line, people were like, ‘How does a child participate in the fashion process?’ But when we whittled down our ideas between the Janie and Jack design team and me and my husband, we showed [Kaavia] the French Terry [styles], we showed her the triple-tier ruffles and the prints,” Union said.
“There were things that we loved that she was like, ‘No.’ And we didn’t force any of it on her. If she didn’t like it, that was it.”
The line follows the success of Kaavia’s self-inspired book Shady Baby and came together smoothly due to the pandemic.
“I guess because of the pandemic, being a pandemic baby, the bulk of her life has been spent [with] us doing press and fittings and everything in our house, so she’s been around it all and has been super, super into it,” Union said. “She’ll be feeling the materials and she’ll want to understand how everything is working.”
The collection launched on Feb. 2 and includes bright colors, full sets, and traditional African prints for kids from all backgrounds aged six months to 18 years old. With prices ranging from $10.50 to $74, there’s something for everyone.
“I’m thrilled how the clothes turned out. I’m thrilled how the campaign turned out and it’s her. It’s her,” Union said.