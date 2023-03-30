Gabrielle Union two-part special, ‘My Journey to 50,’ to hit BET+

Gabrielle Union has a new docuseries special hitting BET titled, My Journey to 50.

The project is a two-part series will follow the Being Mary Jane alum as she, her husband Dwayne Wade, family and friends, explore Africa from Zanzibar to Ghana to South Africa and more as they celebrate her milestone birthday, per Variety.

“I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” the actress said in a statement. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey.”

The project is the first from Union as part of the overall deal she signed with BET Studios via her I’ll Have Another production company. She will executive produce the special alongside Jessie Collins and Dionne Harmon of Jessie Collins Entertainment, in addition to, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Mills, Kian Gass, and Erin Beaurem.

﻿My Journey to 50 ﻿will be released June 15 on BET+.