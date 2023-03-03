Gainesville decides not to limit public drinking

Gainesville citizens will nonetheless be in a position to possess and eat alcohol in public, after Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday towards lowering the hours when open-container ownership and intake of alcohol is allowed from 2:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Commissioners Harvey Ward, Reina Saco, Casey Willits and Bryan Eastman voted towards the measure. Ed Book, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Cynthia Moore Chestnut had been within the minority.

The City of Gainesville’s open-container ordinance used to be revoked by way of the City Commission again in 2021. The rule alternate, in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed folks to drink alcohol in public.

In May 2022 the City Commission voted 4-3 to repeal the open-container coverage that allowed folks to drink and elevate alcoholic drinks in public. The choice did not pass into impact on the time.

In July 2022, the City Commission met once more to talk about the open-container legislation. The assembly ended in commissioners doing additional analysis on the most suitable option ahead of making a last choice.

The factor used to be revisited on Thursday. Public remark used to be blended, however the majority of audio system had been towards preserving the open-container ordinance in its present shape.

Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott mentioned he supported the measure to limit public drinking hours. He mentioned the timing is helping cops keep an eye on drinking extra successfully by way of curtailing problems that can stand up later within the evening.

Scott mentioned the largest factor with public drinking is when massive teams of folks collect in parking garages to eat alcohol. Many of those folks come from outdoor of Gainesville with alcohol and big audio system of their automobiles. Drinking in parking so much and garages is the place nearly all of incidents happen, in accordance to Scott.

“You cannot control alcohol consumption outdoors; that’s why it’s always been illegal,” mentioned Gainesville resident Debbie Martinez throughout public remark. Martinez mentioned converting the hours of the ordinance would not ease the issue and sought after the fee to forestall any allowance for public intake of alcohol.

“Florida is becoming the wild west, with people walking in the streets with guns,” mentioned Martinez. She mentioned emerging gun violence is one more reason why the ordinance must be modified. She blames the mix of weapons and alcohol for higher crime and violence in Gainesville.

Gainesville resident Adam Rosenthal expressed issues about converting the open container ordinance. He mentioned he does not need the well-intentioned movements of his pals within the downtown house to be criminalized.

Rosenthal mentioned one good thing about converting the ordinance is lowering waste by way of lowering the selection of to-go cups given out by way of bars and golf equipment. These cups are most often not in a position to be recycled and create additional waste.

“People can carry a concealed weapon, but I cannot carry a beer across the street,” mentioned Commissioner Casey Willits. He mentioned the general public drink responsibly, and this movement would not permit for accountable drinking in public puts. Keeping alcohol taboo is not wholesome for the youngsters of Gainesville and the higher group, in accordance to Willits.

Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker mentioned she sought after the ordinance modified on account of the violence she has noticed in her district. She prefers that there be no alcohol at the streets in any respect. She thinks that Gainesville police are understaffed and that banning public drinking will lend a hand release officials to reply to emergencies within the overdue evening and early morning hours.

There used to be unanimous settlement to analysis zoning once more to create explicit spaces that may proceed to permit open-container ownership and intake of alcohol at some point. The subsequent assembly in this matter is scheduled for subsequent month.