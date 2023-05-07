A person was once fatally shot in downtown Gainesville on Saturday morning, as in step with a press unencumber from the Gainesville Police Department.

Officers have been patrolling the downtown space on foot round 1:07 a.m. once they heard gunshots. Upon arriving at 100 South Main St., they discovered the sufferer affected by a gunshot wound. The sufferer was once transported to Shands Hospital however was once pronounced deceased, in line with the click unencumber.

Further investigations led the police to a criminal offense scene at the west facet of the Alachua County Tax Collector’s Office. It was once made up our minds that a bodily altercation between the sufferer and others had taken position, resulting in gunfire. The suspect fled the scene and has no longer been discovered but. The investigation continues to be ongoing, and as of Saturday night time, the police have no longer made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

The Gainesville Police Department is urging someone with information to return ahead and make contact with Detective V. Bernal at 352-393-7729.

This is an ongoing tale, and updates shall be supplied as new information turns into to be had.

