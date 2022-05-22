GainingpopularityinHawaii,essentialoilbusinessopensfacilityonOahu

Skip to content
HONOLULU(HawaiiNewsNow)-Theglobally-recognizedaromatherapyandessentialoilbusinessdoTERRAcelebratedthegrandopeningofitsnewfacilitySaturdayonOahu. The7,500square-footbuildinginWaipahuallowsdoTERRAtobring operationsin-house,whilecreatingnewjobsandadesignatedspaceforcustomerstowalkinand pickuptheirorders. Previously,thecompanyfulfilledordersacrosstheislandsthroughathird-partyvendoroverthepastfouryears. “ItbegantomakealotofsensethatweinvestourselvesinHawaiiandmainlybecauseofthecultureandtheenvironment,”saidDr.DavidK.Hill,oneofthefoundersofdoTERRA. “It’sanenvironmentofhealing.It’sanenvironmentofohanaandvalues—andthatreallyalignedverymuchwithwhoweareasacompany,soitwasanaturalfitforustocomehere.” Thecompanyhas30fulfillmentcentersacrosstheworldandfourintheUnitedStates. Withover15,000ordersbeingshippedtoHawaiieachmonth,thecompanysaidopeningafacilityinthestatewouldcutdowntheirshippingemissionsandhelpreachtheirgoalinbecomingcarbonneutralby2030. ThecompanyhasalsopartneredwithKamehamehaSchoolsinoneoftheirlargestreforestationprojects.Sofar,they’veplantedover230,000treesandwillplantover750,000moreinthenextfewyears. Formoreinformationaboutthecompany,clickhere. Copyright2022HawaiiNewsNow.Allrightsreserved.
Sourcelink