GainingpopularityinHawaii,essentialoilbusinessopensfacilityonOahu

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
HONOLULU(HawaiiNewsNow)-Theglobally-recognizedaromatherapyandessentialoilbusinessdoTERRAcelebratedthegrandopeningofitsnewfacilitySaturdayonOahu.

The7,500square-footbuildinginWaipahuallowsdoTERRAtobring operationsin-house,whilecreatingnewjobsandadesignatedspaceforcustomerstowalkinand pickuptheirorders.

Previously,thecompanyfulfilledordersacrosstheislandsthroughathird-partyvendoroverthepastfouryears.

“ItbegantomakealotofsensethatweinvestourselvesinHawaiiandmainlybecauseofthecultureandtheenvironment,”saidDr.DavidK.Hill,oneofthefoundersofdoTERRA.

“It’sanenvironmentofhealing.It’sanenvironmentofohanaandvalues—andthatreallyalignedverymuchwithwhoweareasacompany,soitwasanaturalfitforustocomehere.”

Thecompanyhas30fulfillmentcentersacrosstheworldandfourintheUnitedStates.

Withover15,000ordersbeingshippedtoHawaiieachmonth,thecompanysaidopeningafacilityinthestatewouldcutdowntheirshippingemissionsandhelpreachtheirgoalinbecomingcarbonneutralby2030.

ThecompanyhasalsopartneredwithKamehamehaSchoolsinoneoftheirlargestreforestationprojects.Sofar,they’veplantedover230,000treesandwillplantover750,000moreinthenextfewyears.

