Galveston cruises: Carnival adding Jubilee, Miracle in 2023, 2024

Galveston citizens and guests will quickly have much more cruise choices as Carnival declares the addition of 2 extra ships to its fleet. The Carnival Jubilee will start providing week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston this coming December. The send, which has room for over 5,400 visitors and 1,700 workforce, will make stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, in addition to Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras. Onboard options come with the BOLT curler coaster at the best deck and a three-deck atrium at the starboard facet that overlooks the sea and becomes an leisure venue at night time.

The 2nd send to be added is the Carnival Miracle which will probably be to be had for cruises as much as 12 days lengthy. The send will start providing cruises from 9 to twelve days from Galveston in the autumn of 2024. The corporate is already accepting reservations for those trips, which can be designed for vacationers who wish to spend extra time at sea and revel in extra ports of name.

Nine-Day Western Caribbean crusing: Departs Oct. 16, 2024, with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

These new sailings from Galveston will upload to the year-round cruises presented by means of Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream.

Carnival President Christine Duffy expressed pleasure concerning the announcement of the Jubilee and its new, cutting edge cruising revel in. The send, a part of the Excel-class, is 4 occasions greater than its predecessor wearing the similar identify. The new cruises additionally characteristic the go back of the former Carnival Miracle and are set to start out in the autumn of 2024. More information on Carnival Miracle’s new sailings from Galveston can also be discovered at the corporate’s web site.