Galveston District 4 councilman dies from COVID complications







Quiroga joined the council in 2020 after being elected to represent District 4.

“Any time you lose a current member of Council, a sadness prevails throughout the City. Councilman Quiroga had a true love for Galveston, and he worked to make it better. My sympathies and condolences to this family. He will be missed,” Mayor Craig Brown said.

The city says Quiroga was hospitalized in January due to COVID-19 complications.

“Our prayers and sympathy are with his family during this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the city.

"Bill was an independent thinker who stuck to his guns and beliefs. I will miss our conversations," City Manager Brian Maxwell said.





