Front Page Trending News

Game 2: Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments


The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA"s official injury report 

NBA”s official injury report 

The Warriors won the first game of the series in California on Wednesday night, and they can take a 2-0 lead in the series with another win on Friday. 



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram