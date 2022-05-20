Game 2: Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

NBA”s official injury report

The Warriors won the first game of the series in California on Wednesday night, and they can take a 2-0 lead in the series with another win on Friday.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since 2019 season, but prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three titles.

They are in the Conference Finals for the sixth time in eight years, which is the best stretch of any other team in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the title.

